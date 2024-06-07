Video: Get A First Look At KINKY BOOTS at ACT of Connecticut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Kinky Boots at ACT of Connecticut, now on stage through June 16th, 2024.

Kinky Boots isn't your typical rags-to-riches story. It's a heart-warming musical that throws a sparkly spotlight on acceptance and finding your niche. Charlie Price, facing financial ruin for his family's struggling shoe factory, encounters Lola, a fabulous drag performer in need of sturdy yet stylish stilettos.

This unlikely duo forms a partnership, and Charlie starts producing "kinky boots" - high-heeled footwear specifically designed for men. The journey isn't smooth sailing. Charlie faces resistance from his factory workers and grapples with his own prejudices.

However, with Lola's guidance and some catchy pop tunes, the factory is revitalized and Charlie learns valuable lessons about embracing individuality. Kinky Boots is a feel-good musical with a powerful message, celebrating the transformative power of friendship, self-acceptance, and a killer pair of boots.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) professional theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded in 2018 by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine and Bryan Perri, and along with the more recent addition of R. Erin Craig, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers.

In addition to fully produced mainstage productions, ACT of CT’s programming also includes a New Works Series, a Broadway Unplugged Series, and an extensive theater education program. With its 182 seats and turntable stage, the theater offers an intimate, unique, and immersive theatrical experience for its patrons. Given the proximity to New York City, ACT of CT has access to top theatre talent and professionals.

In just five seasons, ACT of CT has become one of the most well-known and highly respected regional theatres in the area, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for the cast album of their 2021 production of Stephen Schwartz’s "Snapshots".

Comments