Photos: First Look At BEING ALIVE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will close its 53rd season with the World Premiere of a new musical tribute honoring Stephen Sondheim, Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration. See photos from the production.

Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley returns to TheatreWorks, collaborating with TheatreWorks Resident Musical Director William Liberatore to conceive this unique musical celebration of the legacy of one of Broadway’s greatest composers.

Throughout his storied career, Sondheim chronicled the depth of human relationships, exploring love and loss as well as breakdowns and breakthroughs in a wealth of unforgettable musicals, including Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, Company, Pacific Overtures, Passion, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more.

With brilliant wit, exquisite melodies, and astonishing lyrics, he became TheatreWorks’ most-produced composer in its 54 seasons of presenting musicals and plays. In this revelatory World Premiere revue, Sondheim’s profound understanding of the human heart takes center stage.

Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration spotlights an interconnected group of performers, exploring the tumultuous and ever-changing nature of love in their personal lives. A paean to both the theatrical titan himself and the process of creating theatre, this musical also showcases the performers’ journey staging a show through dress rehearsals all the way to opening night.

Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration will be presented June 5-30, 2024 (press opening: June 8) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St, Mountain View. For tickets ($27-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call 877-662-8978.

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the performance of Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration at 7:30pm Tuesday, June 18. In partnership with c2 Caption Coalition, TheatreWorks will include open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) for the performances 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, June 23 and 2pm Wednesday, June 26.

TheatreWorks is collaborating with Gravity Access Services in offering audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired. This service will be available 8pm Saturday, June 29 and 2pm Sunday, June 30. (To utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.

TheatreWorks will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, June 12 and Wednesday, June 26 performances of Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration.

TheatreWorks will require face masks to be worn for the performances of Being Alive: A Sondheim Celebration at 8pm Friday, June 14; 2pm Saturday, June 15; and 2pm Sunday, June 23.

