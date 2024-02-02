Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About

Up next at American Conservatory Theater is the world premiere of Kate Attwell's Big Data, performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater, on stage from February 15 through March 10, 2024.

Sam loves Timmy, and Lucy loves Max, but the pressures of modern life leave them anxious, lonely, and susceptible to the siren song of tech. Do our devices—tantalizingly incarnate in this funny, sexy, uncanny world premiere—really know us best? Are our digital footprints predictive of our future choices, or are they choosing for us? When Sam and Lucy's parents make a shocking announcement, the family is forced to confront what's distracted them from each other—and the legacy they'll leave behind. A.C.T.'s Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and playwright Kate Attwell reunite to realize this revolutionary piece, inspired by Attwell's experience touring Mozilla's “Glass Room” pop-up interactive exhibit in San Francisco. Come explore questions of attention, connection, nourishment, and the dizzying possibilities of AI.



Below, watch as BD Wong stops by ABC7 to chat about returning to the stage in his hometown and what audiences can expect from the new play.



