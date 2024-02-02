Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About

Big Data will play from February 15 through March 10, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24

Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About

Up next at American Conservatory Theater is the world premiere of Kate Attwell's Big Data, performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater, on stage from February 15 through March 10, 2024.

Sam loves Timmy, and Lucy loves Max, but the pressures of modern life leave them anxious, lonely, and susceptible to the siren song of tech. Do our devices—tantalizingly incarnate in this funny, sexy, uncanny world premiere—really know us best? Are our digital footprints predictive of our future choices, or are they choosing for us? When Sam and Lucy's parents make a shocking announcement, the family is forced to confront what's distracted them from each other—and the legacy they'll leave behind. A.C.T.'s Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and playwright Kate Attwell reunite to realize this revolutionary piece, inspired by Attwell's experience touring Mozilla's “Glass Room” pop-up interactive exhibit in San Francisco. Come explore questions of attention, connection, nourishment, and the dizzying possibilities of AI.
 
Below, watch as BD Wong stops by ABC7 to chat about returning to the stage in his hometown and what audiences can expect from the new play.






RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
San Francisco Ballet to Present Encore Performances of MERE MORTALS This Spring Photo
San Francisco Ballet to Present Encore Performances of MERE MORTALS This Spring

Following the success of its recent world premiere, San Francisco Ballet will present the return of Mere Mortals this spring.

2
TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month Photo
TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month

TYPE 2 FUN is an original and irreverent standup comedy special that is back for one weekend only, after debuting to sold out audiences in the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival.

3
Oakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–w Photo
Oakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVING

Oakland Theater Project will open its 2024 Season with the Bay Area Premiere of Cost of Living. Performances run March 1—24.

4
THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month Photo
THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month

GLAAD Media Award winning Theatre Rhinoceros will present the World Premiere of The Pride of Lions. Performances run March 28-April 21.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All AboutVideo: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About
TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next MonthTYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month
Oakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVINGOakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVING
THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next MonthTHE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month

Videos

BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About Video
BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About
Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater Video
Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater
First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Video
First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
My Home on the Moon in San Francisco / Bay Area My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
Hairspray in San Francisco / Bay Area Hairspray
Orpheum Theatre (4/16-4/21)
Smuin Ballet presents: Smuin Ballet presents: "Celebrating Michael Smuin"
Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA (2/29-3/03)
Prose and Confluence: A Queer Cowboy Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Prose and Confluence: A Queer Cowboy Musical
Shotgun Players (2/24-2/24)
Unpacking in P'Town in San Francisco / Bay Area Unpacking in P'Town
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (3/01-3/31)
The Marsh Berkeley presents “Fool La La: Gift!” in San Francisco / Bay Area The Marsh Berkeley presents “Fool La La: Gift!”
The Marsh Berkeley (2/17-3/09)
Girl From the North Country in San Francisco / Bay Area Girl From the North Country
Golden Gate Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Falsettos in San Francisco / Bay Area Falsettos
The Gateway Theatre (2/29-3/17)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in San Francisco / Bay Area The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Russian River Hall & Curtain Call Theater (3/08-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You