VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For 42nd Street Moon'sÂ AÂ GRANDÂ NIGHTÂ FORÂ SINGING

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents its first production of 2022: the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a musical revue showcasing the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein. A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING was conceived by Walter Bobbie and features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music arrangements by Fred Wells.

Check out the all new trailer below!

42nd Street Moon's production of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will be directed and choreographed by Cindy Goldfield with music direction by Lynden James. A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will perform at the Gateway Theatre from March 10 - 27, 2022 with an Opening Night on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Post-performance talk-backs will take place following the performances on Sunday, March 13 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/a-grand-night-for-singing.

Thirty-two of Broadway's greatest songs written by one of Broadway's most iconic partnerships! Now, experience musical theatre legends, Rodgers and Hammerstein as they've never been seen before! Join us for a celebration of both the hits and hidden gems - showing off Rodgers's exquisite melodies and Hammerstein's evocative lyrics that celebrate the humanity that binds us together - all with a modern twist.

Featuring favorites from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and more. The cast of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING includes Edu Gonzalez-Maldonado as "Edu," Keith Pinto* as "Keith," Jacqueline De Muro* as "Jacqueline," Jasmine Cook* as "Jasmine" and Joel Chapman* as "Joel." In addition to Goldfield and James, the creative team for A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will include, Mark Mendelson (Set Designer), Claudio Silva Restrepo (Lighting Designer) and Cindy Goldfield (Costume Designer).