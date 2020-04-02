VIDEO: San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellows Launch 'Odes to Joy' on Instagram

Our first Ode to Joy comes from pianist Andrew King (@justandrewkingthings) and mezzo-soprano Simone McIntosh (@simonemcmezzo), who has a dedication for her rendition of Edvard Grieg's aria "Die Verschwiegene Nachtigall."a?? a?? "This song always makes me feel happy, and I wanted to spread some of that happiness. The poetry is talking about a secret romance, while the little nightingale knowingly sings his song. Because of the romantic side of the song, I wanted to dedicate the song to anyone in relationships who are currently struggling from the pandemic." #OperaIsON #OdesToJoy

