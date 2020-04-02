VIDEO: San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellows Launch 'Odes to Joy' on Instagram

San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellows have launched a new series on Instagram, called Odes to Joy!

The first video, posted on April 1, features mezzo Simone McIntosh and pianist Andrew King, performing a rendition of Edvard Grieg's aria "Die Verschwiegene Nachtigall."a??

McIntosh provided the following dedication for the piece: "This song always makes me feel happy, and I wanted to spread some of that happiness. The poetry is talking about a secret romance, while the little nightingale knowingly sings his song. Because of the romantic side of the song, I wanted to dedicate the song to anyone in relationships who are currently struggling from the pandemic."

Watch the video below!

