VIDEO: San Francisco Opera Musicians Perform Virtual Rendition of 'Kaddish' by Maurice Ravel

San Francisco Opera musicians joined forces for a virtual rendition of Kaddish by Maurice Ravel.

The song is performed by Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor, alongside Ronny Michael Greenberg on piano.

"In honor of the holiday of Passover, my dear friend (and fellow member of the tribe!) Ronny Michael Greenberg and I wanted to record and share Ravel's beautiful setting of the Jewish Kaddish prayer," Cohen said.

"This is one of the most central prayers in the Jewish liturgy, and we wanted to come together to share it with you all, in the hopes of providing a few moments of respite in this challenging time. Chag Sameach to all who celebrate - may the world once again know freedom and better health!"

Watch the video below!





