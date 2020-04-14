VIDEO: Dance Company Robert Moses' Kin Creates FOR OUR STUDENTS, FOR OUR SCHOOLS Film; Watch the Trailer Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

San Francisco dance company Robert Moses' Kin has created a film called 'For Our Students, For Our Schools' alongside Spark* SF Public Schools.

a??The film was created to support San Francisco Public Schools during the COVID-19 shutdown.

All proceeds from For Our Students, For Our Schools will help SFUSD deploy the technology and online instructional infrastructure students and teachers need to deliver distance learning while they remain sheltered in place, as well as continue to provide and distribute meals to an increasing number of students and their families who are furthest from opportunity.

Donate to the schools, gain access to this exciting new work!

Once you make your donation, email your receipt/confirmation to info@robertmoseskin.org in order to receive a password to view the video.

Watch the trailer below!

Choreography and Music: Robert Moses

Video Editing: Cora Cliburn

Dancers: Crystaldawn Bell, Vincent Chavez, Cora Cliburn, ArVejon Jones, Emily Hansel, Kaia Makihara, Elena Martins, Alivia "Liv" Schaffer and Samuel Melecio-Zambrano





