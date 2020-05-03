VIDEO: Anthony Veneziale Hosts American Conservatory Theater's SPRING FORWARD Fundraising Event

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) hosted Spring Forward, a one-night-only virtual fundraising event, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Watch the full stream below!

Proceeds from the event will support A.C.T.'s diverse and far-reaching artistic, artist-training, and education and community programs, reaching almost 200,000 Bay Area-based recipients each year. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support Theatre Bay Area's Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund, a resource for Bay Area performing arts workers who are facing a loss of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Emceed by Bay Area-based Anthony Veneziale-conceiver and co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme-guests of Spring Forward were treated to special performances by cast members from A.C.T.'s recently canceled productions of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2, as well as students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program and Young Conservatory. In addition, guests got a look at A.C.T.'s exciting upcoming 2020-21 season.

Throughout the evening, guests heard testimonials from celebrated performers from recent A.C.T. productions, and had the opportunity to donate to A.C.T. via text or online. In memory of beloved A.C.T. Chair Emerita Nancy Livingston Levin, Fred Levin will generously match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 during the rapid-fire fundraising portion of the evening.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You