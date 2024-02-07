Unlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth Camps

New this summer: Shakespeare Camp at Oakland School of the Arts; Second session added in Santa Clara to meet demand!

Feb. 07, 2024

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival's Bay Area Shakespeare Camps has announced its upcoming summer program that invites youth ages 7-13 to embark on a thrilling journey into the timeless and inspirational world of William Shakespeare. This unique summer camp experience is designed to foster creativity, develop presentation and performance skills, and instill an appreciation for the arts.

While enrollment for San Francisco sessions at McLaren Park's Jerry Garcia Amphitheater are currently open, they are near capacity. Enrollment is also available for sessions being held on the campus of Santa Clara University July 8-19 and July 22-Aug 2 (second session added due to demand!) and new this summer, at Oakland School for the Arts, July 8-19

Whether this is a child's first time at a theater summer camp or they're returning for another awesome summer with us, Shakespeare Camp has something for everyone! Campers explore the world of Shakespeare in a fun and supportive environment. Interactive games and activities will ignite your child's imagination, foster an appreciation for the beauty of Shakespeare's language - all while having fun and developing performance skills. Professionals lead interactive classes in Shakespeare's poetry, clowning traditions, and stage combat.

On the final day of each session family and friends are invited to witness the young Shakespearean stars in action.

Education Workgroup Member Evan Held comments, “It's truly a testament to the timeless and relevant content of Shakespeare's plays that brings so many campers back each season. We're delighted to be adding a second session in the South Bay and a new session in Oakland this summer to better serve those communities.” Have fun with your friends while learning to express yourself with confidence at Bay Area Shakespeare Camp this summer!

Summer 2024 Bay Area Shakespeare Camps:

San Francisco's McLaren Park - Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 50 John F. Shelley Drive, San Francisco

  • July 8-19 / Filled to capacity
  • July 22- Aug 1 / Limited openings

Oakland School for the Arts - Sweet's Ballroom, 1933 Broadway, Oakland

  • July 8-19 / Currently enrolling 

Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

  • July 8-19 / Currently enrolling
  • July 22-Aug 2 / Currently enrolling



