Alex Brightman, Kate Rockwell & More Join Young Actors' Theatre Camp 2024 Faculty

he Young Actors' Theatre Camp has revealed the all-star summer camp lineup which includes TV, Broadway, and films' most inspirational actors, dancers, singers, choreographers, producers, and directors. Classes for this year's summer camp includes a variety of track options including Acting, Musical Theatre, and the Creative Track for those interested in what happens behind the camera and curtain. New for this year, YATC will add a special camp, “The Art of Drag" to this summer's lineup!



“We have so many of our campers who wanted to explore the Art of Drag, so in addition to our amazing Summer Camp programming, we are hosting a very special Drag Camp for all the queens, kings, and royal campers who want to explore this amazing art form,” says Shawn Ryan, one of the co-founding Directors of CampYATC!



2024 Season Faculty includes:

— BenDeLaCreme (Drag Race, Jinkx and DeLa Show)

— Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls)

— Drew Gehling (Original Star of Waitress)

— Kate Rockwell (Broadway's Mean Girls)

— Alex Brightman (Tony Nominee for Beetlejuice)

— Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway's Beetlejuice)

— Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Tony Nominee Spamalot, Beetlejuice) -

— James Alsop (Choreographer for Beyonce)

— Danny Pintauro (Who's The Boss)

— Elle McLemore (Broadway's Heathers)

& many many many more!



History of the Young Actors' Theatre Camp

The Young Actors' Theatre Camp is celebrating 23 Years of inspiring and educating young performers to “Discover and Develop the Artist Within!” Consistently voted year after year as the Bay Area's “Best Overnight Camp,” by Bay Area Parent & Parents' Press Magazines & readers, YATC has won multiple awards and was the inaugural inductee into Bay Area Parent Magazine's “Hall of Fame”.



Co-Founder & Director, Shawn Ryan states, “We're known as the place for all the Drama-tweens and Drama-teens to come each summer to really discover their art. By creating a safe and supportive environment where anyone can express themselves without limits and without fear, in a supportive peer group – that's what's special, and it's something that many kids have said is missing from their daily school lives.”



“Inspiring kids to express themselves through the performing arts and encouraging them to get out of their comfort zones to try something new and maybe even slightly scary – you can only achieve that if they know that they're safe and not going to be ridiculed for taking a chance or making a bold choice,” said Ryan. “And it's especially important now, at this time in history to stand up for our kids and their need to find themselves as artists and most importantly, as humans.”



Students take daily classes in music, dance, stage and film acting, even improvisation, a true exploration of the arts which has turned many a first time students into lifelong campers and eventual long-term staff. The Camp boasts a 90% student return rate, with many former campers now studying at Performing Arts Colleges (NYU, Michigan, Boston Conservatory, UCLA and USC to name a few), who jockey for coveted staff positions each summer.



YATC's expanded to five sessions this summer & sessions are available in Santa Cruz County.



Registration is currently open at (925)858-3548 or Emailing: Info@CampYATC.com.

