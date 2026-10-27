 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tyler Henry to Present AN EVENING OF HOPE AND HEALING at Curran Theatre

The performance will take place on February 13, 2027.

By:
Tyler Henry to Present AN EVENING OF HOPE AND HEALING at Curran Theatre

Acclaimed television personality and celebrity medium Tyler Henry, known to millions for his hit Netflix series Life After Death with Tyler Henry and E! Entertainment's Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, will bring his popular live show, An Evening of Hope and Healing, to ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Saturday, February 13, 2027.

Tyler Henry was born with a unique ability that enables him to communicate with loved ones offering moments of connection far beyond expectations with a very specific goal of assuring us all that our loved ones never truly leave us.

Known for his deeply personal readings and compassionate approach to connecting with those who have passed, Henry has captivated audiences around the world through his television appearances, bestselling books, and sold-out live performances. Now, Bay Area audiences will have the opportunity to experience Henry's work in person as he brings his night of hope and healing to audiences.

During An Evening of Hope and Healing, Henry speaks from personal experience, research, growth, and vision to a world none of us quite understand, but we all have experienced in some profound way. This special night together offers perspective, help, and community as we all attempt to navigate the unknown together.

Tyler Henry is also a best-selling author. His first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side takes readers along on his journey of discovery and growth. His second book, Here and Hereafter, is a study in spirituality harkening back hundreds to thousands of years. His app, tylerhenryexperience.com, is an opportunity for his community to connect with him and each other, while also offering weekly live shows where Tyler and company are able to directly interact.

Tyler Henry to Present AN EVENING OF HOPE AND HEALING at Curran Theatre Image


Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Curran Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Oh, Mary!
10/13 - 11/1/2026
The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience
11/5 - 11/5/2026
Recent Articles
Review: OH, MARY! at Curran Theatre
Review: OH, MARY! at Curran Theatre
10/22/2026
Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre
Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT to Curran Theatre
10/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in San Francisco / Bay Area The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Gutenberg! The Musical! in San Francisco / Bay Area Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
Lena Hall: In Concert in San Francisco / Bay Area Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS
The Secret Garden in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
Exile | Banishment | Home in San Francisco / Bay Area Exile | Banishment | Home
O1C (11/15-11/15)
Company in San Francisco / Bay Area Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)
Alice, Formerly of Wonderland in San Francisco / Bay Area Alice, Formerly of Wonderland
Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto (12/02-12/27) PHOTOS
The Who's Tommy in San Francisco / Bay Area The Who's Tommy
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/22)
Twisted Holiday Festival: A Very Hitchcock Christmas in San Francisco / Bay Area Twisted Holiday Festival: A Very Hitchcock Christmas
PlayGround-SF (12/11-12/13)
Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng
Orinda Theatre (12/06-12/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets