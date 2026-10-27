Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tyler Henry to Present AN EVENING OF HOPE AND HEALING at Curran Theatre
The performance will take place on February 13, 2027.
Acclaimed television personality and celebrity medium Tyler Henry, known to millions for his hit Netflix series Life After Death with Tyler Henry and E! Entertainment's Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, will bring his popular live show, An Evening of Hope and Healing, to ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Saturday, February 13, 2027.
Tyler Henry was born with a unique ability that enables him to communicate with loved ones offering moments of connection far beyond expectations with a very specific goal of assuring us all that our loved ones never truly leave us.
Known for his deeply personal readings and compassionate approach to connecting with those who have passed, Henry has captivated audiences around the world through his television appearances, bestselling books, and sold-out live performances. Now, Bay Area audiences will have the opportunity to experience Henry's work in person as he brings his night of hope and healing to audiences.
During An Evening of Hope and Healing, Henry speaks from personal experience, research, growth, and vision to a world none of us quite understand, but we all have experienced in some profound way. This special night together offers perspective, help, and community as we all attempt to navigate the unknown together.
Tyler Henry is also a best-selling author. His first book, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side takes readers along on his journey of discovery and growth. His second book, Here and Hereafter, is a study in spirituality harkening back hundreds to thousands of years. His app, tylerhenryexperience.com, is an opportunity for his community to connect with him and each other, while also offering weekly live shows where Tyler and company are able to directly interact.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
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