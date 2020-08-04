Transcendence Theatre Company Presents I HOPE YOU DANCE As Part Of 2020 Online Season

The event will be available on the Transcendence website through YouTube.

For the third production in their 2020 Best Night Ever Online Virtual Season, Transcendence Theatre Company will present I Hope You Dance, August 14th through 16th, 21st through 23rd, and will be offered on the Transcendence Theatre Company website through the online platform YouTube.

I Hope You Dance is a compilation of Transcendence's best singing and dance performances over the last eight years, featuring outstanding choreography, world-class music and breath-taking moves in never before seen footage. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcendence Theatre Company made the decision to cancel their 2020 Broadway Under the Stars live season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, California, and will instead present "The Best Night Ever Online" through September 13th.

"As we continue to navigate through this uncertain world, we realize that people need to feel a sense of connection, hope, and inspiration now more than ever," said Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director, Amy Miller. "There's nothing better to uplift one's spirits than a little song and dance, and we're hoping that's what our audience feels when they experience the magic of Transcendence."

Public Information: All shows will be offered free of charge on YouTube, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You