Town Hall Theatre Presents John Patrick Shanley's DOUBT: A PARABLE

This compelling and thought-provoking play will run from February 7th through 9th, 2025, at Town Hall Theatre.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Town Hall Theatre and S & W Productions will present John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama, "Doubt: A Parable," directed by the talented Stephanie Singer. This compelling and thought-provoking play will run from February 7th through 9th, 2025, at Town Hall Theatre, located in the heart of Lafayette, California.

"Doubt: A Parable" explores themes of morality, authority, and the elusive nature of truth. Set in a Catholic school in the Bronx during the 1960s, the story follows the confrontations between Sister Aloysius, a strict and unyielding principal, and Father Flynn, a charismatic priest. When suspicions arise about Father Flynn's behavior towards a young student, Sister Aloysius takes matters into her own hands, igniting a powerful and provocative battle of wills that leaves audiences questioning their own convictions. 

 

Director Stephanie Singer brings a fresh and insightful perspective to this modern classic. Known for her ability to delve into complex narratives with nuance and depth, Singer's vision promises to bring new resonance to Shanley's masterful script.

 

Richard Perez, Artistic Director of Town Hall Theatre, shared his enthusiasm for the production: “‘Doubt' is a play that continues to challenge and inspire. Its relevance to contemporary discussions about power, trust, and accountability is undeniable. With Stephanie Singer at the helm, we are excited to present a production that will engage our community in meaningful dialogue.”




Comments

