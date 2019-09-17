Town Hall Theatre Hosts 75th Anniversary Gala

Celebrate Town Hall Theatre's 75 years of community! In honor of its milestone 75th anniversary, Town Hall Theatre will host a Masquerade Gala on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Lafayette Veterans Memorial Center, 3780 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549. Tickets are $175 per seat, and available through the Town Hall Box Office at (925) 283-1557 or online at www.TownHallTheatre.com.

Join us for our biggest party of the Season, and raise a glass to Town Hall's past, present, and future. The evening swings off with a cocktail hour with live music, followed by a delectable dinner, catered by Wilma Lott Catering, and Cabaret show featuring well-beloved faces who have graced the Town Hall stage. Following the Cabaret, raise a paddle at our FUND-A-NEED Live Auction - and cap the whole spectacular evening off with desserts by Sandy Higgins, and dancing!

In 1944 the Dramateurs performed Catching Up With Christmas at the Orinda School PTA, ten years later we moved into "the barn" on School Street - and 75 years later we are still going strong, with our 300th production! Ours is just one big fancy-dress, masquerade-themed evening to celebrate the spirit of 75 years of theatre for community.

"We are thrilled to host Town Hall's first-ever gala to celebrate this rare, yet incredible milestone," said Town Hall Theatre Board President Lauren Rosi. Our 75th Anniversary Gala will welcome home performers from our Town Hall mainstage and education programs. We invite our entire community, current supporters and future audience members, to join us to honor Town Hall in the best way we know how -- with live music, food and a celebration the likes of which Lafayette has never seen! "

Actor and Event Planner Glen Riggs directs and produces the Gala Cabaret, Coming Home - Town Hall Theatre Through the Years, celebrating the long history of Town Hall Theatre. Performing alongside Glen in the Cabaret are a super-talented group of our Main Stage and Education Alums, all part of the Town Hall extended family coming home for this event: ELIZABETH CURTIS, Terry Darcy D'Emidio, Lindsey Long, and Abe Soane, with Margaret Halbig accompanying on keyboard. Serving as Gala Emcee is local favorite dj ryanO, who has been dazzling crowds of all ages for 24 years with his high energy personality and enthusiastic upbeat style. Based in the East Bay, ryanO has been an active professional Disc Jockey, Emcee, Auctioneer and Entertainer since 1994.

For additional Information about Town Hall's 75th Anniversary Gala, please visit www.townhalltheatre.com/75th-gala.





