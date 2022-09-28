Town Hall Announces First Installment Of 2022-2023 Season

Playwrights Sally Cookson and Adam Peck's piece, "Cinderella: A Fairytale" will be brought to the stage again, this time by Director Sequoia Schirmer. This stage version of Cinderella has captivated audiences with its dazzlingly original take on one of the oldest and best-loved fairytales of all times.

When Ella's mother dies, she is brought up by her devoted and loving father who teaches her the names and calls of the woodland birds that surround their home. But when her father marries again, Ella's peaceful life is turned upside down by a host of new and unpleasant relations. It appears her only allies are the feathered friends who roost in the trees, but they are no ordinary birds...With crystal-clear storytelling, this classic tale of fortunes reversed is brought startlingly and imaginatively to life.

"When curating this season we were all excited by the idea of revisiting this production and letting it serve as a bridge between pre-pandemic Town Hall, and the company we are now." shared Daniel J. Eslick (Curator of Artistic Programming). "We are excited to share our expressions and stories with you all this holiday season! I love how this adaptation of the Fairytale is approachable for the entire family and also lends itself so well to being a holiday spectacle that can create memories for years to come. Ella's journey, at its core, is one for dreamers of all ages. It's a story of growing up, moving on, belonging and finding one's place in the world, while also learning to appreciate the world around you, and finding the ways to make it your own."

"Cinderella: A Fairytale is a fresh retelling of a classic story. I love this script because it challenges our perceptions of these characters whose stories have been told so many times." remarked Sequoia Schirmer (Director). "Each character has an element layered onto them that I have never seen done before; which brings a unique depth and quirkiness to them.

In our production we are telling this story through a queer lense to bring representattion to those of us who did not see ourselves in fairytales growing up. Queer culture has a long and powerful history of reclaiming famous characters and stories and people finding joy in their own personal expression of them. This show is bold and fun and campy while also still speaking to the tale of resilience and the magic of finding true love that makes Cinderella such a popular story. "

We are currently accepting submissions for our 2023-2024 Main Stage Season, submissions will be accepted through October 28th, 2022. For more information and to submit, visit our website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199601®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townhalltheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/submissions.