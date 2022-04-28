TheatreWorks Stages Immersive Celebration A MUSE BALL, May 22

This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will immerse guests in an interactive and colorful celebration of art and inspiration at its spring fundraiser, A Muse Ball. Spotlighting new Artistic Director Tim Bond, this creative evening will offer an immersive feast for the imagination. Guests will sample delectable eats and exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, enjoy engaging live performances, and explore a vibrant local arts market in this one-of-a-kind gathering that culminates with a live band and dance party.

A Muse Ball will take place 6pm Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City. Proceeds from the unique experience, which toasts the exciting future of TheatreWorks, will benefit its continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences. For tickets to the dinner and concert ($150 for individuals, $2,500-$10,000 for tables) or more information visit theatreworks.org or contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.

In the spirit of honoring creativity, A Muse Ball will uplift two Muses that inspire TheatreWorks artists and staff members in their pursuit of creating art, treasured members of TheatreWorks' community that make possible TheatreWorks' mission of celebrating the human spirit through innovative theatre productions. TheatreWorks Executive Director Phil Santora and TheatreWorks trustee Julie Kaufman were selected by TheatreWorks staff and board of trustees as the 2022 Muses, leading the events' festivities.

Preceded by a special Happy Hour hosted by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond, A Muse Ball opens with interactive art stations and musical selections by DJ Cadillac Margarita (known for his work on KFJC 89.7 FM) and DJ Etch-A-Sketch. Then, Muses Phil Santora and Julie Kaufman will kick off festivities with a grand entry and special welcome. Next, TheatreWorks will open the local art market, where art and other wares by local artisans will be available for purchase, benefitting these artists and uplifting creative voices in the community. Guests can also enjoy electrifying live entertainment including LED performers from Firestorm Entertainment, who will illuminate the space in a mesmerizing display of light and color.

The evening will also include a virtual auction and raffle, allowing guests the opportunity to grab rare treasures, unforgettable trips, and behind-the-scenes theatre experiences. Attendees may bid online virtually prior and during the event, snagging auction items including a 6 night stay in a private villa in Cabo for up to 8 guests. Also for auction is an opportunity to attend the 2023 Tony Awards at Radio Music City Hall, complete with dinner and hotel accommodations for 2 people, and a night at the theatre for 10 people, including dinner, tickets, and a post-show reception for the TheatreWorks Season 52 show of their choosing.

A Muse Ball will close with a rollicking dance party featuring live music. Performing funky favorites from the 1970s to today, Bay Area-based band The Paybacks, whose eight members include singers and a horn section, will ensure attendees get up and dance the night away.

Guests can select between several ticket and table packages for this exhilarating engagement. All table hosts receive eight tickets for guests, an invitation to the April table host luncheon and pre-event happy hour, access to the J. Lohr Lounge, premium gift bags for table guests, and a Lyft discount code. Muse Sponsors ($10,000 per table) will also receive seats at the head table with the events' Muses and participation in the Muse's grand entry. Artist/ Staff Sponsors ($5,000 per table) cover admission costs for 20 additional artists/staff. Additional table packages include Holographic Hosts ($4,000 per table) and Silver Supporters ($2,500 per table). Neon network ($150 per ticket) attendees receive open seating for the event's festivities and a themed gift bag.

Sponsors of A Muse Ball include wine sponsor J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines; Cheat a Little Catering; Artist/ Staff Sponsors Anne Hambly and Cindi Sears; Holographic Hosts Sarah Donaldson, Rose Hau, James Heslin, and Judy Heyboer; and Silver Supporters Nancy Ginsburg Stern, Mark Greenstein, Roy Johnson, Julie Kaufman, Loren Saxe, Dorothy Saxe, Barbara Shapiro, and Holly Ward. Media sponsor for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2021/2022 season is San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley was founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley and has grown from an original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the region's leading professional nonprofit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, the highest honor bestowed on a non-Broadway theatre. Now in its 51st season and led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Phil Santora, TheatreWorks presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, revitalizes great works of the past, and serves more than 100,000 patrons per year. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Whether onstage or off, TheatreWorks seeks to celebrate the human spirit and the diversity of the Silicon Valley community.