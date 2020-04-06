Theatre Rhinoceros Presents SCOTUS GAY, A Free Online Staged Reading April 7

Theatre Rhinoceros presents SCOTUS GAY: A Live-Remote On-Line Reading of a World Premier Play, written and Directed by the John Fisher April 7, 2020 at 7:00pm

One Presentation Only! Live-Remote Reading: Tuesday, April 7 at 7:00 pm.

LIVE on ZOOM - To view, go to www.TheRhino.org at any time to register for the free event. You will be sent a unique link to access the reading @ 645pm on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Running Time: 30 minutes, no intermission

On October 8, 2019 the Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the notorious cases of men and women being fired for sexual orientation. "Will the Supreme Court decide it's ok for workers to be fired for being gay? At issue is a single word in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination on the basis of 'sex'." (Forbes, 10/24/19) Watch the Supreme Court in action and the story behind the story, based on Court transcripts and the stories behind the case.

In response to the COVID-19 Crisis, this project - a staged reading of a new play about the current Supreme Court battles over "gay firing" - will be presented as a Zoom Event. It will be live, but watched on-line and performed by actors all individually in their remote locations. This is a completely free event.

The show is on-line and accessed through our website www.TheRhino.org

Go to www.TheRhino.org at any time to register for the free event. You will be sent a link with which to access SCOTUS Gay on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 645pm. This on-line live performance is free and open to the public.



SCOTUS GAY features Bay Area Actors: Jeremy Cole, Lawrence Dillon Suzy Jane Edwards, John Fisher*, Rudy Guerrero*, Arya Kamangar, Polly Levi, Lisa McHenry, Dan Strauss, Mary Strauss, and Joe Tally.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association





