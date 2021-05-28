Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents PILLOW TALK

A world premiere commission, written by Kheven LaGrone and directed by Tanika Baptiste.

May. 28, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents Pillow Talk, a world premiere commission, written by Kheven LaGrone and directed by Tanika Baptiste. Streaming live June 11-20, 2021*

In 1990s West Oakland, Baby Boy regularly waits for an older man, Chuck, to drive up. Baby Boy climbs into the car and gives Chuck what he needs. But can Chuck give Baby Boy what he needs? And will Baby Boy accept it? Find out in this exciting African-American queer play by local playwright Kheven LaGrone (The Rhino's 2017 hit The Legend of Pink.)
Creative Team: Marissa L. Ampon (Stage Manager), Devin A. Cunningham (Baby Boy), John Fisher (Producer), Maya Herbsman (Intimacy Coach), Jim McCunn (Programs), Wesley Murphy (Video/Music), RaMond Thomas (Chuck), Wilfred Paloma (Choreographer), Rebecca Redmond (Costumes), Joe Tally (Producer), and Christine U'Ren (Graphics/Ads).

Tickets are sliding scale $0 - $25 and available at www.TheRhino.org.


