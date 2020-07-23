The Young People's Teen Musical Theatre Company Presents Masterclass With Lena Hall

Take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of a master class and Q & A session with YPTMTC Alum and Tony Award Winner, Lena Hall!

REGISTER HERE

Only 90 spots are available at $40 each, and they are going fast! Tickets are available and open to all ages to sit in on the masterclass. Get your spot now by clicking the register link above.

You can also enter to be one of the FIVE lucky singers to be picked at random to have a 20-minute 1-on-1 coaching with Lena Hall! Get out of your head and free your voice learning her Tony Award Winning techniques!

To enter:

You must be 13-19 years old

Submit a video of you singing a 32 bar cut to zoom@yptmtc.org by FRIDAY, JULY 24, 5:00 pm PST (please keep your video under 1 min)

Get your ticket and send in your submission using the link above

If you are not picked, you will still automatically have a spot in the masterclass

Questions...email zoom@yptmtc.org.

