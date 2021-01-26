The Selma Arts Center Announces The SACTalent Virtual Fundraiser

The Selma Arts Center announces the SAC TALENT virtual fundraiser. Participants from all over the valley have submitted their talents and finalists have been chosen. Finals Broadcast Show is January 31st, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Fifteen finalists will showcase their talent on a prerecorded event airing virtually on Selma Arts Center Facebook. (Facebook.com/SelmaArtsCenter)

SAC Talent is an all-ages talent show and fundraiser. Participants submitted a video showcasing their talent and each video has been shared by the Selma Arts Center on all of our social media platforms. (Facebook.com/SelmaArtsCenter, Twitter, and Instagram @SelmaArtsCenter). The top contestants have been ranked by our esteemed judges and will be streamed on the Selma Arts Center Facebook page www.facebook.com/SelmaArtsCenter in a digital event spectacular. All filming was recorded in accordance with current CDC guidelines.

SAC Talent is divided into two divisions, Junior (ages 2-12) and Main Stage (13 and up) with a variety of talents such as vocals, dance, ASL, and Aerial Gymnastics. Contestants have submitted videos from all over the valley including Visalia, Fresno, Selma, Clovis, and Dinuba.

Junior Talent Contestants: Tanzy Ivory, Xomara Jiminez, Melanie Martinez, and Maliyah Williams.

Mainstage Talent Contestants: Taylor Dalgado, Emmanuel Ceja (Fire Sign), Tom and Addie Redemer, Glinda Stewart, Nwachukwu Oputa, and Josh Plowman, Lalaina and Nirina Rabetsimba, Noah Castro, Jhony De Olivera.

Prizes will be given to the top three in the Mainstage Talent division, including a $500 cash prize for the first-place winner. The top two winners in the Children's Division will also receive prizes, including a $100 Visa Gift Card.

In addition to the talent competition, participants can take part in a donation competition, with 20% of the final donation pool awarded to the person with the highest donation points! SAC Talent Director, Ben Sells, is working to bring our community together to aid the arts.

"During these unprecedented times it's been hard to create and explore the arts, but we as a council wanted to put something together so that people could express themselves while following CDC guidelines. This is a chance for our community to come together and celebrate all our diverse talents while raising money to keep the arts alive in the Valley," says Sells.

SAC Talent will be a production for all ages to enjoy, however, the contestants aren't the only thing to be excited about.

"We wanted this to be fun and fair for all, so we have put together an exciting range of judges. Each judge has been given a rubric to follow that includes an assessment of your overall performance, stage appearance and presence, originality, personality, and creativity," says Sells.

Our wide range of Judges includes; Frankie Rodriguez (currently starring in Disney's, High School Musical the Musical the Series), Roy "The Rev" Sizemore (New Rock 104.1 DJ), Lisa Lee Herrick (Writer/Artist and Fresno Arts Council Member), and Teresa Gallavan (Selma City Manager).

SAC Talent is directed by Ben Sells and will be hosted by Ben Sells and Adam Chavez. The Production Stage Manager is Katlyn Kirby, lighting design by Nicolette Chavez-Anderson, projection design by Sami Valles, and video editing by Adrian Oceguera and Jose A. Moreno III.

For more information and registration visit www.selmaartscenter.com/on-stage, RSVP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2586811568248529. For questions, call the Selma Arts Center (559) 891-2238, email nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or visit the Selma Arts Center website at www.selmaartscenter.com.