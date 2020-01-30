The Second City Hollywood's Smash Hit MORE GUNS! A MUSICAL COMEDY ABOUT THE NRA Plays Limited San Francisco Engagement

Producers Philip Labes and Michael O'Konis are pleased to announce that their production of MORE GUNS! A Musical Comedy About The NRA - currently playing to sell-out audiences at The Second City in Hollywood - will play a limited engagement at San Francisco's Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110) from January 30 - February 1, 2020. MORE GUNS! features book, music, and lyrics by Philip Labes and Michael O'Konis, with original direction by Zach Siegel, musical direction by Michael O'Konis and choreography by Dahlya Glick. The press opening will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at http://www.zspace.org/ or MoreGunsMusical.com.

"After 18 months of exciting shows in Los Angeles," said Producers and Writers Labes and O'Konis, "we're thrilled to bring More Guns! to San Francisco. This ludicrous satire of gun culture goes beyond a simple satire to provide heart and nuance to a complicated issue. We hope to inspire empathy through laughter and ticket sales through this press-release."

"Clever, tuneful, unexpectedly heart-filled...a non-stop delight." - Stage Scene LA

In MORE GUNS! A Musical Comedy About The NRA, the National Rifle Association is here to save the day - through song and dance! Praise the lord and NRA-men! Ron Barkley (Andrew Pifko) is the head lobbyist for the NRA, and his life is tough - his daughter (Marnina Schon) is a liberal socialist with a penchant for protests and granola boyfriends (Philip Labes), he can't please his powerhouse boss (Caroline Thrasher), and for some reason, the entire country is up in arms about gun control. But when Ron prays to God for divine intervention, he receives a magical gun that turns people - into guns. Because after all, if you've got problems, the solution is always More Guns! With songs like "Semi-Automatically", "Everybody Do The Lobby" and "Liberal Love" - More Guns is a satire of the NRA, the "woke" left, and all those boring moderates in between. This is a show for the whole family, and by whole family we mean adults only (strong language usually for 14+). More information is available at moregunsmusical.com. A trailer can be viewed here.

In addition to Mr. Pifko, Ms. Schon and Mr. Labes, the San Francisco company will include Caroline Thrasher and Music Director Michael O'Konis.

MORE GUNS! runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.

About Philip Labes

Philip Labes (Book, Music, Lyrics, "Wolf") is an actor, writer, musician and lyricist. He's been featured on HBO's WATCHMEN, GLOW, The OA, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Mindy Project, and stars in Hulu horror series "Into The Dark." Philip wrote for The CW musical show "I SHIP IT." In his new podcast "The Musical Version" improvisors make up the musical version of a film on the spot! His music videos and sketches have amassed hundreds of thousands of views, and his original music is on iTunes and Spotify. Instagram: @PhilipLabes

About Michael O'Konis

Michael O'Konis (Book, Music, Lyrics, Musical Director) is a writer and musician working in Los Angeles. His musical, More Guns! A Musical Comedy About the NRA, plays every Saturday night at Second City Hollywood. He also writes for Quick & Funny Musicals, which is a monthly musical sketch show at UCB. As a composer, his original music appears in the indie film Dating My Mother and in short-form animated content. As a songwriter, his Unlearning EP can be found on Spotify and Apple Music under the artist name Lookalike.

About Andrew Pifko

Andrew Pifko ("Ron Barkley") On Stage: Sarah Ruhl's, "In the Next Room", "The Cradle Will Rock", Mercutio in "Romeo & Juliet", "The Sweet Smell of Success" (directed by Marvin Hamlisch) and music/rap improv with Kaboombox and Robot Teammate. Film/TV: "Daddy Issues" (currently streaming on Netflix), "Criminal Minds", "Mentalist", "The Big C". Upcoming: Andrew recurs on the adventure comedy, "Dwight in Shining Armor" and in the title role of the dramatic feature, "Daddy Issues" (streaming on Netflix). Andrew did his post-graduate classical studies at LAMDA - London, UK.

About Marnina Schon

Marnina Schon ("Christina") is overjoyed to return home to the Bay. Favorite credits include Dollface (Hulu), Once (South Coast Rep), Ballad (A Noise Within), We Three Sisters (Method & Madness), Anne, A New Play (Museum of Tolerance), Eight Nights (HIAS Fundraiser), The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Cabaret (Rockwell Table & Stage), Frederick (MainStreet Theatre Co.), Vendetta Chrome (Coeurage Theatre), and Tony Kushner and Maurice Sendak's Brundibar (Berkeley Rep). You might catch her voice and violin on original songs, children's musicals, and film scores, or at Second City Hollywood, where she has performed (almost) every Saturday night since last August in More Guns! Proud member of Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA. IG: @marninaschon.

About Caroline Thrasher

Caroline Thrasher ("Bushmaster") recently relocated from Chicago where she spent the last 5 years performing sketch and improv comedy with Second City Theatricals onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines. Since moving to Los Angeles she performs regularly with her improv team, Shirtless Michael B. Jordan. In Chicago she performed at iO Chicago, The Annoyance, The Playground Theater, and all around town with her improv team, Lethal Action Force. Follow her on instagram @thrash_attack for pictures of food she eats.



About Zach Siegel

Zach Siegel (Director) is a director, editor, and frequent tree climber. He's directed plays, music videos, and web series, edited shows on FX and Awesomeness TV, and has climbed oak, elm, birch, and fig. He had the pleasure of directing the original production of MORE GUNS in Los Angeles! Please stalk him at zachsiegel.com.

About Dahlya Glick

Dahlya Glick (Choreographer) loves, "More Guns," plays banjo in her female comedic music trio, Femmedy Trio (femmedytrio.com), and choreographs for original musicals and music videos all over LA. TV: Scream Queens (FOX), I Love Dick (Amazon). Theater: More Guns (Zephyr Theatre), Five Second Chances (Pacific Resident Theater), Stranger Things: The Musical Tribute (El Cid). Instagram: @Oprahwinfreckle.

When: January 30 - February 1, 2020

Where: Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110).

Running Time: MORE GUNS! runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets: $30 and may be purchased online at http://www.zspace.org/ or MoreGunsMusical.com.

Photo credit: Rachel Luna





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You