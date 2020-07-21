The Marsh is Now Accepting Global Applications for MARSHSTREAM INTERNATIONAL SOLO FEST

This fall The Marsh will welcome performers and theater lovers from around the world to its first-ever MarshStream International Solo Fest, an online fete presenting solo work via its digital theater platform. The Marsh is currently accepting applications from artists throughout the U.S. and anywhere in the world, to take part in this global performance festival. Interested participants may submit their solo shows (60 minutes and under) for consideration by August 16, 2020, and will be notified between September 7-14, 2020 regarding their acceptance. The Marsh, which pre-COVID operated theaters in San Francisco and Berkeley that offered some 600 performances per year on four stages, pivoted in April to create its digital platform, MarshStream, offering nightly performances. Since the launch of MarshStream, viewers from Mexico to New Zealand, United Kingdom to Argentina, and Israel to Australia have tuned in, with hundreds logging on each night. With the MarshStream International Solo Fest, The Marsh will expand its offerings to showcase the best of international solo performance. MarshStream International Solo Fest will take place October 7-11, 2020. For more information and to apply to participate, the public may visit bit.ly/MISF2020. NOTE: If performances are not in English, applicants must provide English subtitles.

Said Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, "For the past 31 years, The Marsh has debuted and presented an astonishing array of solo performers who have enlightened, entertained, and delighted our audiences. With the MarshStream International Solo Fest, we will open up the experience, offering a platform for people from all corners of the world to share their stories. We can't wait to see what fresh perspectives will emerge with this infusion of International Artists."

ABOUT MARSHSTREAM

MarshStream launched in April 2020, shortly after shelter-in-place orders were instituted in California, and from the beginning received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. Current MarshStream programming varies daily, including Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with both local and national performers, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), Bingo! on Fridays hosted by Josh Kornbluth, plus live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and more. A noon series includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson and fitness class, plus a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, with classes offered on weekdays taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

