The Marsh Presents Antonia Kasper's 45 COFFEE DATES

Just in time for Valentine's Day, acclaimed writer/performer/comedian Antonia Kasper returns to MarshStream with 45 Coffee Dates - an uproarious account based on her own past dating experiences. With her biological clock ticking, 38-year-old New Yorker Rachel Yardley is propelled into doing something that goes against everything she believes in: online dating. Challenged by her sister's dare to meet 50 men in 90 days, Yardley rises to the occasion in 45 Coffee Dates. While desperately speed dating at Starbucks, Yardley questions her past choices in ex-boyfriends, issues with her father, and why the only unconditional love she has ever known is with her dog. Can this woman who feels "past her prime" find true love in a city where the odds are against her?

Based on Kasper's book of the same name, 45 Coffee Dates was a hit at The Marsh's first-ever digital global festival in October 2020 and returns to perform 5:00pm (LIVE) and 8:00pm (rebroadcast) PST, Saturday, February 13 on MarshStream. Prior to her Solo Performer Spotlight performance of 45 Coffee Dates, Kasper will appear on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm PST, Thursday, February 11 to discuss this work and perform a brief excerpt. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: The performance will be available for viewing only until midnight PST, February 14.



Antonia Kasper (Playwright/Performer) is a writer, producer, actress, and director. Kasper has performed stand-up at Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and has studied at Circle in The Square Theatre School and The Actors Studio. Throughout her career, she has written, produced, directed, and performed theatrical projects throughout the United States as well as in Europe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kasper founded The Solo Artists' Mastermind Group, which meets monthly via Zoom and helps seasoned solo performers stay creative, supportive, and accountable in their artistic pursuits. Her production company, Kasper Productions, focuses on women-geared material. Since writing 45 Coffee Dates, Kasper has made guest speaker appearances as a dating expert and formed The Dating Smart Workshops for both men and women.