The Choral Project and San José Chamber Orchestra to Present WINTER'S GIFTS Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Choral Project (TCP) and the San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) will present Winter's Gifts: WISH, a special wintertime concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of this cherished collaboration. This year's performances will be held on Saturday, December 21st at Valley Presbyterian Church in Portola Valley and Sunday, December 22nd at the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asís in Santa Clara. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Winter's Gifts: WISH brings together a rich tapestry of music that speaks to our deep, universal longing for peace, love, and hope. The program will honor and celebrate the diverse faith traditions and cultures throughout the Bay Area, offering a message of unity and shared humanity.

"This time of year often stirs memories of winters past when we were children. The anticipation of something beautiful to be revealed as a gift or a gathering wakes within. With this wide-eyed wonder comes wishes for what might be," says The Choral Project's Artistic Director and Conductor Daniel Hughes. "As I reflect on my youth, I find that these feelings still reside within. With these wishes comes the possibilities for everything good, everything healed, and everything whole."

The concert will feature work by Michael Touchi (Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme, 2006 revival cast recording of A Chorus Line), Ola Gjeilo, Gustav Holst, Z. Randall Stroope, and Robert Seeley, along with two world premieres by TCP Artistic Director Daniel Hughes. One of the program's highlights will be Paul Halley's stunning "Ubi Caritas," an exhilarating arrangement that blends the 8th-century plainchant melody with a vibrant Nigerian song, creating a powerful end to the evening's offerings.

SJCO Artistic Director Barabara Day Turner shares, "We hope that the concert's program reminds us of our connectedness as a global family and that we can rekindle our wishes for a better world."

For 20 years, Winter's Gifts has enchanted audiences with its unique blend of choral and orchestral mastery, becoming a treasured holiday tradition in the South Bay. This year, The Choral Project and the San José Chamber Orchestra will take you on an unforgettable musical journey, celebrating the season with a powerful message of hope and unity. Prepare to be uplifted by an evening of extraordinary music that transcends cultural boundaries, honors diverse faiths, and resonates with the timeless wish for peace and love.

Comments