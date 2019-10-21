The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in San Francisco

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird and Wonderful Week is Oct. 22-31, and you can get tickets from $10 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience San Francisco in all of its autumnal glory.

Now in its fifth year, Ray of Light's smash Halloween event returns in a newly imagined interpretation that brings new sets, new choreography, and new direction - but the same madness of Transexual Transylvania. With San Francisco icon D'arcy Drollinger returning to the lab as Frank-N-Furter, Richard O'Brien's cult classic will have you shivering in antici... this Halloween.

"Kinsey Sicks: Naked Drag Queens Singing!" offers The Kinsey Sicks' trademark mix of gorgeous a cappella, hilarious drag, obscenity, and absurdity - with gasp-inducing political satire thrown in for bad measure.

"Mother: Halloween: A Party" is hosted by Scream Queens Heklina and Peaches Christ. "Mother" is a dance club that opens at 10:00PM with a drag show at 11:30PM for the ultimate Halloween experience.

Museum Hack leads live, VIP tours of awesome museums across the country. Tours include sassy "insider" stories about the art, activities in the galleries, selfies & sometimes wine (and more treats when the guards aren't looking).

Hitchcock's masterpiece of suspense on the big screen is accompanied by a live performance of the hair-raising score played by the LA Opera Orchestra. Come experience one of Hollywood's most iconic movies paired with the intensity of live music. Warning: You won't be able to shower for weeks!

BATCO presents "Death and The Artist," a multicultural Latino dramedy that shows how death brings meaning to life. Imagine a telenovela mixed with some dark comedy, a shot of political activism, and some gut-wrenching farcical moments just in time for Halloween.

Prepare yourself for uncharted territory - Daybreaker is sneaking into the Museum of Ice Cream to jumpstart the day with a mischievous morning. Join in on the fun at the first dance party in a magical, multi-sensory realm where unicorns roam free.

Jen, Jenny, and Jennifer are plotting to murder their co-worker Jessica, who is like, the worst. What happens next is bloody, funny and ultimately teaches us all a lesson in working together. Just kidding, Hell is other people.

WeirdFilm, now in its sixth year, presents the Halloween Screenings! Each night a different program of horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and just plain weird films from around the world.

A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock'n'roll score, "The Rocky Horror Show" is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget.

How does Don't Tell Comedy work? Snag a ticket in your city and wait for the secret address to be emailed to you at noon the day of the show. BYOB to enjoy an amazing comedy show in a very unique setting.

Are you hungry for a new party? Are you ready to shake your booty all night to some dope dance beats AND be entertained by some of the best drag performers in the Bay Area? Then don't miss "Snaxx Bar!"

"Into every generation a slayer is born: one drag queen in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill and the perfect stylish yet affordable boots." The kick-ass cast is back along with some wicked additions to pay tribute for a fourth year to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in a high-camp parody of the popular music episode, "Once More With Feeling"!

Ghosts and goblins rule the night as Sal and Eloise turn their little gin joint into a haunted party and social gathering. It's "All Hallows' Eve" for five nights only!





