THE WHO'S TOMMY National Tour to Play San Jose Center for Performing Arts

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The Who's TOMMY is coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, November 17 and performing through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. Now, it returns in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention featuring the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, young Tommy Walker is lost in his own universe, endlessly staring into the mirror. His extraordinary talent for pinball propels him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.



The North American tour of TOMMY will bring this theatrical event to audiences across the country, offering a bold new take on one of the most iconic works in rock history — a story of awakening and the search for connection in a fractured world.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today's audiences.



Leading the company are Collin Matthew Flanagan as 'Tommy Walker', Zach Fogel as 'Captain Walker', and Mia Bergstrom as 'Mrs. Walker'. Joining them are Peyton Cassity as 'Uncle Ernie', Kyle McFalls as 'Cousin Kevin', Kris Lyons as 'Acid Queen', Audrey Fisher as 'Sally Simpson', with Mari Grossmann as 'Little Tommy'. The ensemble includes Bo Bailey, Trevor “TJay” Groce, Justin Lee-Price, Chase Graham, Greyson Taylor, Evan Hoefer, Tiyanna Gentry, Amaya Adams, Albert Sterner, Josh Devine, Mariangeli Collado and Julia Martini.



The onstage musicians feature Talia Rose on guitar, Cat Barker on bass and Kelvin Newell on the drums. The North American tour is led musically by Calvin Hitchcock as music director and Gregory Franz as associate music director, with both also performing on keys.

The revival's creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose, Tony Award-nominated scenic designer David Korins, Tony-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony-nominated Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve and Tony-winning sound designer Gareth Owen.

Nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival on Broadway, The Goodman production of The Who's TOMMY, which opened in 2023, won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show that season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.



Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

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