BEAUTY AND THE BEAST North American Tour is Coming to San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. Sign Up

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will be coming to San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts for eight performances only beginning Tuesday, September 8 and running through Sunday, September 13, 2026.



Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time.

The musical stars Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Devin Archer as the Beast. They are joined by Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Christina Rose Hall as Mrs. Potts, Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth, Harry Francis as Lefou, Aaron Kaburick as Maurice, Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette, and Levi Blaise Coleman and Kanoa Edgar alternating as Chip.

The Ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Leigh-Ann Esty, Masumi Iwai, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel and Kate Wesler.



Playing 34 cities since its launch last summer, the North American tour of Beauty and the Beast has set box office and attendance records in many of them, from Madison, WI to Atlanta, GA. The tour will play in 32 cities in the 2026-27 season.



Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming