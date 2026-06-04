SFJAZZ Reveals 2026-27 Season Featuring More Than 350 Concerts

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SFJAZZ has unveiled its 2026-27 Season, Forward Motion, featuring more than 350 concerts that celebrate jazz as a living, evolving art form shaped by artists from around the world. Under the leadership of SFJAZZ CEO Gabrielle Armand and Executive Artistic Director Terence Blanchard, the nine-month season continues the organization’s mission as an incubator for creativity, where artists stretch the boundaries of sound and expression. Each performance invites audiences into an immersive experience where past meets present, tradition meets possibility, and the momentum of jazz reminds us to keep moving forward—always exploring, always in motion.



The season celebrates the centennial anniversaries of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Ray Brown, while spotlighting living legends including Ron Carter, Stanley Clarke, Mavis Staples, Charles Tolliver, Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis, Kenny Barron, Dee Dee Bridgewater, John Scofield, Eliane Elias, Joe Lovano, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Chucho Valdés and many more—linking their lasting influence to the sound of jazz today.

The season also spotlights the next wave of jazz artists, including Isaiah Collier, Gabrielle Cavassa, Brandon Woody, Sasha Berliner, Tyreek McDole, Lucía, and Joel Ross, alongside modern greats like Christian McBride, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joshua Redman, Julian Lage, Ambrose Akinmusire, and others.

Concerts during the 2026-27 season will take place at the SFJAZZ Center’s Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab, as well as at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall, Oakland’s Paramount Theatre, Berkeley’s UC Theatre, and San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral.



2026-27 Season tickets go on sale to SFJAZZ Members on Friday, June 12 at 12 PM. Season tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 26 at 12 PM at sfjazz.org. SFJAZZ Season Members enjoy a full year of benefits, including a 25% discount on dozens of concerts, Members-Only concerts, Free Listening Parties, 10% discount on orders of 10+ tickets, no ticket service fees, free access to online streaming offerings, and more.

Legends & Centennial Celebrations

The 2026–27 Season features an extraordinary lineup of legendary headlining artists spanning the full spectrum of jazz and beyond. Highlights include Christian McBride: Ray Brown Centennial Celebration (September 10–11, 2026); Branford Marsalis Quartet featuring Dianne Reeves performing The Music of John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman (September 17–20, 2026); Marcus Miller’s We Want Miles Centennial Celebration (September 24–27, 2026); Charles Tolliver Honors John Coltrane’s Africa/Brass (October 25, 2026); Stanley Clarke & Ron Carter (November 12–15, 2026); Chris Botti (January 7–12, 2027); Terence Blanchard (January 29–31, 2027); Eliane Elias Quartet: Antonio Carlos Jobim Centennial Celebration (January 22–23, 2027); Kenny Barron (February 12–14, 2027); Mavis Staples (February 19–21, 2027); Dee Dee Bridgewater We Exist Trio (March 20–21, 2027); and Joe Lovano (April 22–25, 2027).

Modern Jazz Greats

The 2026–27 season showcases some of today’s most influential voices shaping the future of jazz. Highlights include Christian McBride & Ursa Major (September 12–13, 2026); Joshua Redman (November 5–6, 2026); Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band (November 22, 2026); Kurt Rosenwinkel & Gerald Clayton (January 14, 2027); Ambrose Akinmusire (March 4–5, 2027); and Joe Lovano (April 22–25, 2027).

Fusion Grooves

The 2026–27 Season embraces cross-genre territory, where jazz collides with a dynamic range of musical traditions and modern influences. Highlights include Hiromi: The Trio Project (October 3–4, 2026); Blaque Dynamite (October 4, 2026); John Scofield’s Electrospective (October 30–November 1, 2026); Jake Shimabukuro (December 3–6, 2026); Kendrick Scott Quintet (January 9–10, 2027); Sungazer (February 28, 2027); SML (March 6, 2027); Spencer Day (March 12, 2027); Shabaka (April 16–17, 2027); and GoGo Penguin (May 13–14, 2027).

Terence Blanchard’s UpSwing Series returns with rising jazz artists and next-generation innovators in double-bill performances at Miner Auditorium. The 2026–27 Season UpSwing Series will feature Brandon Woody’s UPENDO & Gabrielle Cavassa (November 7, 2026); Edmar Casteneda & Germán López (November 28, 2026); Jeremy Pelt All-Star Quintet & Charles Altura (January 16, 2027); Isaiah Collier & Tyreek McDole (February 27, 2027); Gabi Hartmann / Samora & Elena Pinderhughes (March 27, 2027); and J3PO & Joel Ross (May 1, 2027).

Global Sounds & Innovators

The 2026–27 season shines a spotlight on visionary artists from around the world who are redefining the genre through rich cultural traditions and innovative sound. Highlights include Nduduzo Makhathini Trio (September 12–13, 2026); Cyrille Aimée (October 1–4, 2026); Lila Downs (October 15–18, 2026); Zaccai Curtis Sextet (October 16–17, 2026); Caity Gyorgy (January 23–24, 2027); Eliane Elias Quartet (January 22–24, 2027); The Klezmatics (March 6, 2027); Sona Jobarteh (April 10–11, 2027); and Django Festival All-Stars (May 9–10, 2027).

Latin Jazz

Rooted in heritage and innovation, SFJAZZ celebrates the cultural heartbeat and global influence of Latin music in all its fire and brilliance. Highlights include Edward Simon (October 23, 2026); David Sanchez Carib presents Tambó (October 29, 2026); Lucía (March 11, 2027); Alfredo Rodriguez Band featuring Pedrito Martinez (April 29, 2027); Poncho Sanchez & His Latin Jazz Band (May 23, 2027); and Chucho Valdés (May 27–30, 2027).

Bay Area Roots

Spotlighting the region’s most compelling artists, SFJAZZ features the voices shaping the future of the music—right here at home. Highlights include Dayna Stephens (October 10–11, 2026); Holly Bowling (November 13–15, 2026); Skylar Tang Quartet (December 18, 2026); Masha Campagne (January 29, 2027); Tracy Cruz (February 12–13, 2027); Sasha Berliner Arts & Sciences (March 26, 2027); Martin Luther McCoy (April 2, 2027); and Jazz Mafia with Tiffany Austin (May 21–23, 2027).

Songbook Series

The Songbook Series celebrates the timeless artistry of jazz’s greatest composers, with world-class musicians reimagining the iconic works of legends. Highlights for the 2026–27 season include Branford Marsalis Quartet featuring Dianne Reeves: The Music of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman (September 17–20, 2026); Stella Cole with Del Sol Quartet (December 16, 2026); Emmaline: Sincerely, Sinatra (January 15, 2027); Cécile McLorin Salvant (February 4–7, 2027); Kenny Barron: Songbook (February 12–13, 2027); and Stella Heath: The Billie Holiday Project (March 13, 2027).

Holiday Season

SFJAZZ rings in the holiday season with a joyful lineup of festive performances that capture the spirit of the season through world-class artistry. Highlights include Swing Into the Holidays with Caity Gyorgy & Christian Wiggs (November 29, 2026); Christian Sands Trio (December 11–12, 2026); The Queen’s Cartoonists (December 15, 2026); Holiday for Strings featuring Stella Cole with the Del Sol Quartet (December 16, 2026); Cyrus Chestnut Quartet Plays A Charlie Brown Christmas (December 18, 2026); Christmas with the Count Basie Orchestra (December 19–20, 2026); Holiday Jam featuring Maurice “Mobetta” Brown (December 22, 2026); and New Year’s Eve with Cimafunk (December 31, 2026).

Family Matinee Series

SFJAZZ’s Family Matinee Series invites audiences of all ages to experience the joy of live music together in a fun, welcoming setting. These affordably priced and engaging daytime (11 AM) performances are designed especially for families, offering an accessible introduction to jazz and related genres through dynamic concerts by world-class artists. The 2026–27 Season Family Matinee Series includes Destiny Muhammad: In the Spirit of Coltrane (September 19, 2026); Marcus Shelby & Friends: Bebop Legends (October 24, 2026); Mariachi Flor de Toloache (November 21, 2026); A Charlie Brown Christmas with Adam Shulman Trio (December 12, 2026); Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (February 20, 2027); Realtime Collective: Women in Jazz (March 20, 2027); Rebeca Mauleón: Salsa Birthday Party (April 17, 2027); and Global Jazz, The Spirit of India (May 22, 2027).

Hotplate Series

The Hotplate Series returns with a vibrant showcase for the Bay Area’s most exciting emerging artists and creative voices. The 2026–27 Season Hotplate Series includes Camille Kerani – Plays John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme (September 13, 2026); Tiffany Austin – Sings Carmen McRae’s Carmen Sings Monk (October 8–9, 2026); and Christie Dashiell (February 4–5, 2027).

SFJAZZ Collective

Celebrating 22 years of innovation in jazz, each member of the current iteration of the SFJAZZ Collective—Chris Potter, David Sánchez, Mike Rodriguez, Warren Wolf, Edward Simon, Matt Brewer, and Kendrick Scott—will curate their own concert as a leader, highlighting their forward-thinking approach to modern-day jazz. The 2026–27 Season Collective Spotlight Series includes Edward Simon: Femeninas (October 23, 2026) and When Dogs Howl (March 25, 2027); David Sanchez Carib presents Tambó (October 29, 2026); Kendrick Scott Quintet (January 9–10, 2027); Mike Rodriguez Quintet (March 20–21, 2027); Chris Potter: Alive With Ghosts Today (April 3, 2027); Matt Brewer Quintet with Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Ambrose Akinmusire (April 4, 2027); and Warren Wolf: The History of the Vibraphone (April 24–25, 2027).

This season’s SFJAZZ Gala, taking place on May 7, 2027, will reunite current and former SFJAZZ Collective members in a historic celebration of two decades of contributions to jazz. Notable alumni include founding members Joshua Redman, Miguel Zenón, the late Bobby Hutcherson, Brian Blade, and Renee Rosnes, along with later standouts Joe Lovano, Stefon Harris, and Robin Eubanks. Concert lineup and details will be announced in Fall 2027.

Beyond SFJAZZ Center

The 2026–27 Season extends across the Bay Area with performances in a range of iconic venues. Highlights include Ravi Coltrane at Berkeley’s UC Theatre (September 19, 2026); Snarky Puppy at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre (October 2, 2026); Julian Lage Quartet at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (October 19, 2026); and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde with organist Dorothy Papadakos at Grace Cathedral (October 30, 2026).

Education & Community Engagement

SFJAZZ continues to deepen its commitment to education and community engagement through a wide range of programs designed to inspire, connect, and cultivate the next generation of artists and audiences. Throughout the 2026–27 Season, SFJAZZ will offer educational and community initiatives—including masterclasses, interactive workshops and courses, open sound checks, free community jam sessions, interactive courses, and more—that ensure the power of jazz reaches audiences across the Bay Area and beyond, fostering creativity, cultural exchange, and lifelong learning through music.

New Education Program — WeBop at SFJAZZ

SFJAZZ is partnering with Jazz at Lincoln Center to launch the West Coast version of the acclaimed early childhood music education program, WeBop (September 19 and October 24, 2026). Designed for children ages 2–5 and their caregivers, WeBop at SFJAZZ serves as the perfect preamble to the Family Matinee Series, introducing young children to jazz music and performance in a safe, welcoming, and interactive environment.

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