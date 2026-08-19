THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is Coming to the the San Jose Center for the Performing Art
Performances will run Wednesday, October 7 and running through Sunday, October 18, 2026.
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Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera is performing at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts beginning Wednesday, October 7 and running through Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé,’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul,’ Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli,’ William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin,’ Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André,’ Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’ Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi,’ Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry,’ and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.’
They are joined on tour by James Channing as ‘Joseph Buquet,’ Carlyn Connolly as ‘Madame Firmin,’ Keenan English as ‘Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd,’ David Young Fernandez as ‘Hairdresser,’ Alyssa Giannetti as ‘Page,’ Stanley Glover as ‘Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd,’ Matthew Griffin as ‘Marksman,’ Jeremy Harr as ‘Don Attilio,’ Olivia McMillan as ‘Wild Woman,’ Evelyn Mê-Linh as ‘Princess,’ Ben Roseberry as ‘Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer,’ Alexandria Shiner as ‘Confidante,’ Dennis Shuman as ‘Jeweler,’ Donovan Elliot Smith as ‘Passarino,’ Stephen Tewksbury as ‘Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief,’ and Krista Wigle as ‘Wardrobe Mistress.’ Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Jennifer Gruener, Ayaka Kamei, Weston Krukow, Liv Mitchell, Eureka Nakano, and Charlotte Oceana are The Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire and Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter, and Andy Tighe are Swings.
The new North American Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations. More information can be found at ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com, the official global website for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.
Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, this production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.
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