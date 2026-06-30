THE WHITE CHIP to Open Marin Theatre's 60th Season in Bay Area Premiere

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Marin Theatre will kick off its 60th season with the Bay Area Premiere of The White Chip. Written by acclaimed director, writer, and former California Shakespeare Theater Associate Artistic Director Sean Daniels, this sharp-witted comedy is a semi-autobiographical roller coaster ride through the intoxicating highs and rock-bottom lows of addiction and recovery. Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner, who will celebrate 20 years of sobriety in 2027, will helm this humorous, harrowing, and honest play.

The White Chip follows Steven, a successful theatre director whose promising career is increasingly overshadowed by his struggle with alcoholism. When his addiction upends both his personal and professional life, he takes a first step toward recovery by claiming Alcoholics Anonymous' white chip, awarded to those with 24 hours of sobriety or the desire to stop drinking. As Steven navigates the challenges of recovery, he embarks on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery, resilience, and hope in this moving story of hope. The White Chip will perform August 27 - September 20, 2026 (press opening: September 1) at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley. Subscriptions for Marin Theatre's 2026/27 season are now available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208. Single tickets will be available at a later date.

“The White Chip isn't my story, but the decision to produce it is a very personal one,” said Lance Gardner. “2027 will mark 20 years of sobriety for me. Making the choice to abstain from drugs and alcohol opened the doors that led me to the helm of Marin Theatre and probably saved my life. The White Chip confronts the stigma of addiction and recovery head on with a hilarious and heart wrenching story which has the power to enlighten and inspire audiences whether or not they've experienced this kind of thing firsthand.”

After premiering at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, The White Chip was produced at New York's 59E59 Theater and was recently seen Off-Broadway at MCC Theater. Praised for its blend of humor, honesty, and compassion, the play has since been produced across the country, resonating with audiences through its candid portrayal of addiction, resilience, and hope. Talkin' Broadway said, “This unique dramatic concoction is likely to leave you shaken and stirred with plenty of laughter and sobs.” The New York Times gave it a Critic's Pick, noting its “Delicate equilibrium between laugh-out-loud comedy and gasp-inducing tragedy. Plays save lives in all kinds of ways. I would bet that The White Chip has, and will.”

Director Gardner has assembled a talented cast for this premiere. Benjamin Clark makes his Marin Theatre debut as Steven, a theatre director who struggles with addiction. Clark has performed with regional theatres including Asolo Repertory Theatre, Barrington Stage Company, Round House Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, Everyman Theatre, and ArtsCentric.

Danny Scheie and Lyndsy Kail round out the cast to play characters in Steven's life. Danny Scheie was seen in Marin Theatre's The Cherry Orchard and Lady in the Dark. Scheie directed Marin Theatre's Splittin' the Raft and The Pavilion. He has also performed roles at American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, The Magic Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, Center Repertory Company, South Coast Repertory, Arena Stage, Folger Theater, The Old Globe, Yale Repertory Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Arizona Theatre Company, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Actors Theater of Louisville, Pasadena Playhouse, and more. He was artistic director for three seasons at Shakespeare Santa Cruz. Television credits include CBS' “Nash Bridges,” Fox's “Almost Family,” and Apple TV+'s “Physical.”

Lyndsy Kail makes her Marin Theatre debut. Kail has acted with California Shakespeare Theater, Center Repertory Company, San Jose Stage Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, B Street Theatre, and San Francisco Shakespeare Festival. Her voice can be heard in games such as “BioShock Infinite,” “Call of Duty,” “NBA2K,” “Fortnite,” and “Monster High.”

The White Chip features scenic design by Christopher Fitzer, costume design by Callie Floor, lighting design by Spense Matubang, and sound design by George Psarras. Cameron Turner is the stage manager and Morgan Bright is the assistant stage manager.

MORE ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Sean Daniels (Playwright) is a leading voice in using the arts to defeat addiction. He is a theatre director, writer, and artistic director, known for new work and innovative community-based leadership. His play The White Chip, a The New York Times Critic's Pick, has been performed as a catalyst for community conversation and connection. He is the director of the Recovery Project and serves as the anti-stigma director for Live Tampa Bay. He previously served as artistic director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Dad's Garage and as associate artistic director of California Shakespeare Theater and Actors Theatre of Louisville. Daniels has directed at Manhattan Theatre Club, The Old Globe, Arena Stage, Portland Center Stage, Geva Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, American Conservatory Theater, Cleveland Play House, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, Crowded Fire Theater, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He has developed new work with the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Ars Nova, PlayPenn, The Lark, PlayLabs, New York Stage and Film, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Goodspeed Opera, Weston Playhouse, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, and Magic Theatre.

Lance Gardner (Director) is the executive artistic director of Marin Theatre. An award-winning actor and producer, he is well known to Bay Area audiences for his many leading appearances onstage at Marin Theatre, as well as at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, California Shakespeare Theater, Magic Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, among others. He directed last season's Sally & Tom and was recently seen onstage at Marin Theatre in The Cherry Orchard and Waste.

ABOUT MARIN THEATRE

Marin Theatre was founded in 1966 as the Mill Valley Center for the Performing Arts (MVCPA). It later changed its name to Marin Theatre Company (MTC) and by 1987 had become a professional theatre company, joining with other Bay Area theatres to negotiate the first regional Actors' Equity contract in the Bay Area. MTC joined the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) and the National New Play Network (NNPN) in 2008. Now rechristened Marin Theatre, the company is the leading professional theatre in the North Bay and the premier mid-sized theatre in the Bay Area. Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner is well known for his many leading appearances onstage at major theatres around the Bay in the last two decades. Before his tenure beginning at Marin Theatre in 2023, he served as president of the Board of Trustees at Aurora Theatre and worked as a producer on the team that created and launched the live event series at KQED.

The White Chip is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

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