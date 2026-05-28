Bay Area Premiere of THE WHITE CHIP to Open at Marin Theatre

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Marin Theatre’s 2026/27 season will kick off with the Bay Area Premiere of The White Chip. Written by director, writer, and former California Shakespeare Theater Associate Artistic Director Sean Daniels, this sharp-witted comedy is a semi-autobiographical roller coaster ride through the intoxicating highs and rock-bottom lows of addiction and recovery. Marin Theatre Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner, who will celebrate 20 years of sobriety in 2027, will helm this humorous, harrowing, and honest play.

The White Chip spotlights theatre director Steven, an alcoholic attempting to untangle his flourishing artistic career from his drinking dependencies. After his life and livelihood are upturned, Steven claims Alcoholics Anonymous’ white chip for anyone who has 24 hours of sobriety or a desire to stop drinking. Steven discovers the difficult road to recovery in this moving tale of strength and humanity. After premiering at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, The White Chip was then produced at New York’s 59E59 Theater and was recently seen Off-Broadway at MCC Theater. Talkin’ Broadway said, “This unique dramatic concoction is likely to leave you shaken and stirred with plenty of laughter and sobs.” The New York Times gave it a Critic’s Pick, noting its “Delicate equilibrium between laugh-out-loud comedy and gasp-inducing tragedy. Plays save lives in all kinds of ways. I would bet that The White Chip has, and will.”

Performances will run August 27 – September 20, 2026. Tickets are $39-$110 plus a $6 handling fee per total order. Student, educator, and under 35 discounts available.

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