Review: THE FULL MONTY at Woodminster Summer Musicals

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THE FULL MONTY at Woodminster Summer Musicals is full of laughs, groves and moves, and even poignant moments. When an everyday Joe faces his challenges with a crazy idea, friends by his side, and a whole lot of courage, audiences respond. Show up for the laughs, stay for the joy. This show is one you don’t want to miss.

THE FULL MONTY follows the story of Jerry Lukowski who has fallen on hard times since the factory where he worked in Buffalo closed. He and his best friend, Dave Bukatinsky, are uninspired with their only work prospects, security guards at the mall. They struggle with their self image as men and providers as Dave’s wife Georgie, and Jerry’s ex-wife, Pam, continue with their careers. Jerry is also in the precarious situation of losing joint custody of his son if he isn’t able to make his support payments. Jerry and Dave share a hardy laugh at the women in town who are enamored with the Chippendale dancers who perform at Tony Giordano’s Club. But an encounter with one of the dancers leaves them wondering if it isn’t the strippers who get the last laugh, along with a whole lot of cash. Jerry hatches a madcap scheme to put on a one night strip show with regular men from town to earn them some fast cash and reinvigorate their sense of manhood. The plan and these friends just might be crazy enough for it to work.

The cast is led by Zeke Edmonds as Jerry Lukowski. He blends a worldworn worry with youthful moxy to create a complex character. His best friend Dave Bukatinsky is played by Ben Sasnett who brings soulful vocals and a gentle touch to his character. Together they have a classic friendship that pushes, pulls, challenges and makes each other better. Michel Parrott as Harold Nichols brings a balance to the group with maturity, strong vocals, and nuanced comedy. Tony Howard as Noah(Horse) Simmons brings smooth moves and sly humor. Matt Skinner’s physical comedy as Ethan Girard is non-stop which makes his quiet moments even more powerful. The big surprise of the night came from Nathan Howe as Malcolm MacGregor. He gives Malcolm not only naivety but also a sense of searching as if he is learning life from his new friends. He reminds us of the power of connection. Ashley Garlick as Vicki Nichols has a face that is lit from within and simply shines every moment she is on stage. Antonia Reed’s Georgie Bukatinsky provides emotional grounding for Dave and adds lovely vocals as well. Annabella Guaragna as Estelle Genovese brings the sass. And Suzanna Guzman as Jeanette Burmeister is a laugh a minute, hitting every line with intention.

The creative team behind the show face a multitude of challenges with this show. The show requires numerous different spaces, often calling for unique items that are only seen in the show once. Set Designer Joel Schlader and props by The Propsters deliver some creative solutions. The rolling stools used in the opening number Scrap are not only useful for the meeting scene, but also a great resource for Choreographer Jody Jaron which she uses to make a big impact. There is also a revealed set piece that makes a quick and big change possible. However, the scenery flats were a bit confusing. While they are visually interesting, they did not match the majority of the scenes as they were painted to be an outside space, but most of the show happens indoors. It is a bit jarring to see a street scene in the background when the actors are inside a restroom. The stage still has the revolve from Carousel, but it is only used minimally. Jaron’s choreography shines throughout the show whether the dancers are meant to be good or bad, they are always given something interesting to do. Costume Design, also by Jody Jaron, meets the challenge of quick, on-stage changes and still manages to make everyone look nice.

THE FULL MONTY is a show that is not often produced. While it has formidable challenges, it also has big rewards. The smiles and laughter that fill the amphitheater are proof that the effort pays off. But the show is more than just laughs. The story connects to people because it is still relevant. Large-scale layoffs are all too real, and people are struggling. In a culture where your job equals your identity, people must reinvent themselves over and over again. Providing for families, and showing up when your friends need you is part of everyday life. The audience responds to this show because it has characters we can root for. They are not doing super human things, just trying to survive. We know them because we are them. And THE FULL MONTY makes us feel better knowing that friends and family are what really matter. For more information or tickets, visit https://www.woodminster.com/.

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