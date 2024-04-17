THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to Return to San Francisco's Curran Theater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rocky Horror Picture Show will return to San Francisco’s Curran Theater on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for a special screening of the original, unedited movie. The movie’s iconic Magenta, Patricia Quinn, will appear in-person for a post-screening conversation where she will dish on all the best behind-the-scenes stories!

Tickets (starting at $57) are on-sale beginning Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include a meet-and-greet opportunity with Patricia Quinn.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. Audiences are invited to celebrate its 49th Anniversary with a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen, and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

