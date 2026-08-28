THE MAGIC IS US Gala to Benefit Playful People Productions

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Tickets are available to the general public for “The Magic Is Us,” this year's edition of the annual fundraising gala for San Jose's Playful People Productions. Now in its 16th season of creating family-friendly theater experiences, Playful People Productions provides inclusion, positivity, and individual support for children of all ages as well as for children at heart. “The Magic Is Us” will be held on the evening of September 19 at Saratoga Foothill Club.

“The Magic Is Us” echoes the heart of Playful People's work: supporting children and families to create joyful, theatrical magic with one another, and within themselves. This elegant and playful evening celebrates the large and diverse organization's community, and helps support the work they do year-round with students of all ages and economic backgrounds. Attendees must be 21 or older; cocktail attire is encouraged but not required.

The evening will include catered heavy appetizers and desserts, a bar (drink tickets can be purchased in advance as well as at the event); plus a number of performances, dancing, and other entertainments. Live and silent auctions will offer the chance to bid on items such as a special Tea Party (either English High Tea or Alice in Wonderland) in your home with Playful People founders Barb Galiotto and Katie D'Arcey; a Floral Arranging class for ten hosted by local event and wedding florist Gal in the Glen and Playful People alumni Jill Maggi; a Murder Mystery Dinner Party for up to ten people at your location, hosted by Playful People staff; and more. Raffles and Fund-A-Need moments will also be offered at the Gala. Those who cannot attend are welcome to sponsor a staff member, event item, or table, participate in the online auction, and/or make a donation.

New this year are VIP Tables: five available tables which seat up to ten people each. VIP Tables each enjoy two complimentary bottles of wine, and the donor may choose a table theme from a collection of show themes (theme selection is first-come, first-served). VIP Tables are offered at $3,000 per table. Individual tickets will be assigned a table for the evening.

Sponsorships range from $100 to $500 and include a Specialty Drink Sponsorship (sold out), Mocktail Sponsorship, Photo Booth Sponsorship (sold out), Dessert Table Sponsorship (sold out), “Mingle” Table Sponsorship, and Sponsoring a Staff Member. Cash sponsorships range from $500 to $5,000 and provide matching funds to amplify donations from others.

Also available is the Fall Gala Travel Raffle, this year offering a five-night getaway for up to four guests to the winner's choice of Hawaii, Huntington Beach, or the Greek Isles (up to a $4,550 value). Tickets are $100 each or 6 for $500, sold in person only at the Historic Hoover Theater. The Raffle is currently open, and just 150 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at the Fall Gala; winners need not be present to win.

Saratoga Foothill Club, also known as the Foothill Clubhouse, is an intimate, beautifully restored 1915 American Craftsman building located in Saratoga, California. The club was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 27, 2005.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together. The nonprofit offers uniquely joyful, inclusive, and multi-generational theatre opportunities. No prior experience is required; and performing is shown to build confidence, empathy, and teamwork — skills that last a lifetime, both on and off the stage.

Playful People Productions aims to create an environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to maximize the inclusion of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together.

Tickets are $200 per person ($50 tax-deductible) and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/4bYwUMc or by calling (408) 878-5362. Event day sponsorships and cash sponsorships are also currently available.

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