THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG to Open at Peabody Gallery

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This September, May Pang is bringing John Lennon back to the San Francisco area-through her own photographs and firsthand memories. Sixty years after Lennon performed with The Beatles in concert for the final time, Pang will appear in person at Peabody Gallery in Menlo Park from September 11-13 for The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang, a free three-day exhibition featuring her candid photographs of Lennon during their 18-month relationship from 1973-1975. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

For Bay Area Beatles fans, this isn't simply another Lennon photo exhibition. Pang was there. She was Lennon's companion and assistant during the period often referred to as his 'Lost Weekend,' documenting his life away from the stage and offering a rare glimpse of the man behind the Beatlemania.

Pang also has a special connection to the Bay Area. Lennon returned to San Francisco with Pang in 1974, making the upcoming Menlo Park appearance an intriguing opportunity to revisit a largely unseen chapter of Lennon's relationship with the city.

The exhibition includes extraordinary images from Pang's private archive, including the only known photograph of Lennon signing the contract that formally dissolved The Beatles' partnership, as well as one of the last known photographs of Lennon and Paul McCartney together, taken on March 29, 1974.

During the Lost Weekend, Lennon was remarkably productive. He recorded Mind Games, Walls and Bridges and Rock and Roll, collaborated with Elton John, David Bowie, Ringo Starr and others, and scored his only solo No. 1 hit with 'Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.'

Pang was also instrumental in reconnecting Lennon with people important to him-including Paul McCartney and his son Julian. A photograph Pang took of Julian later became the cover of his album Jude.

The timing of the Menlo Park exhibition is particularly timely: it coincides with the digital release of the documentary The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, which chronicles Pang and Lennon's relationship.

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