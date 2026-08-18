THE SOILED DOVE Extends at Alameda's Radium Runaway

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Following a return to the Alameda Point waterfront, Vau de Vire Society's immersive, circus-infused dinner-theater spectacular, The Soiled Dove, has been extended through Saturday, November 7, 2026, under the iconic Tortona Big Top at Radium Runway in Alameda Point. Originally scheduled to conclude October 10, the production will continue with Friday and Saturday night performances through the newly announced closing date.

Legendary singer, activist, author, and cultural icon Joan Baez will continue with the cast throughout the extended run, appearing in an entirely new role created for this latest chapter of The Soiled Dove. Her participation offers audiences the rare opportunity to experience one of the world's most celebrated artists in an intimate and immersive theatrical setting.

Created by Mike and Shannon Gaines and produced by Vau de Vire Society, The Soiled Dove blends breathtaking circus arts, live music, decadent dining, and immersive storytelling into an unforgettable evening that transports audiences into another time and place. The current production features an entirely new storyline, fresh characters, and original theatrical creations, driven by the pulse of the electrifying live Sgt. Splendor and The Soiled Dove Band.

Vau de Vire Society’s The Soiled Dove transforms its handcrafted, 12,000-square-foot Big Top into a world of mystery, music, acrobatics, and revelry. Guests enjoy immersive character encounters, extraordinary performances by a company of world-class circus artists and dancers, electrifying live music, and a decadent three-course culinary experience as an original story unfolds around them.



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