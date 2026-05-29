THE LUNCHBOX World Premiere Musical to Extend at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

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Due to audience demand and critical acclaim, Berkeley Repertory Theatre has extended the world premiere musical, The Lunchbox, through Sunday, July 5, 2026.

“It has been a joy seeing audiences connect with this beautiful new musical, leaping to their feet every night. We are excited to give even more people the chance to experience this story,” said Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “What Rachel Chavkin and this company have created is truly magical.”

In bustling Mumbai, a lunchbox delivery meant for one man lands in the hands of another, sparking an unlikely bond between a young wife longing to be seen and a widower nearing retirement. As notes pass back and forth with each meal, their words blossom into a romance that might save them both. Based on Ritesh Batra's internationally acclaimed film, The Lunchbox is directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and features a sweeping, intimate score by The Lazours.

Featuring Manu Narayan (Company on Broadway, The Love Guru, Your Friends & Neighbors) and Kuhoo Verma (Heathers, off-Broadway; Monsoon Wedding and Octet at Berkeley Rep), the cast of The Lunchbox also includes (in alphabetical order) Hashini Amarasinghe, Savidu Geevaratne, Akshara Gunda, Shaarada Trayi Karthik, Benjamin Mathew, Vaibu Mohan, Shiv Nadkarni, Anisha Nagarajan, Nasir Panjwani, Yash Ramanujam, Sushma Saha, Kinshuk Sen, Caryna Shah, Aathaven Tharmarajah, Vishal Vaidya, and Levin Valayil.

The creative team for The Lunchbox includes Ritesh Batra (Book and Co-Lyrics), The Lazours (Music and Co-Lyrics), Rachel Chavkin (Director), Reshma Gajjar (Choreographer), Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Arjun Bhasin (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wigs and Hair Design), Nathan Koci (Music Supervisor, Co-Orchestrations), Rohan Krishnamurthy (Co-Orchestrations), Daniel Lazour (Co-Orchestrations), Arun Ramamurthy (Co-Orchestrations), Sheela Ramesh (Music Director), The Telsey Office: Kristian Charbonier and Adam Caldwell; Keertana Sastry, Priya Ghosh (Casting), Mahira Kakkar (Dialect Coach), Becky Fleming (Production Stage Manager), Shana Ferguson (Stage Manager), and Kathleen Gallardo (Assistant Stage Manager). The Lunchbox is produced in association with Mark Lunsford and Nik Dodani.

Tickets for all performances are available online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12pm–7pm).

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