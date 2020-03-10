THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY Canceled at Broadway San Jose Due to Concerns Over COVID-19

By order of the County of Santa Clara, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all mass gatherings will be closed for public events from March 11 through March 31, 2020.



We, at Broadway San Jose, are here to inform you that in compliance with the County of Santa Clara's order, all performances of THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY March 24-25, 2020 will not be taking place.



It remains Broadway San Jose's priority to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we sort out the many implications we are faced with in this situation. Ticket buyers will automatically be refunded at their original point of purchase.



If you're a Broadway San Jose Subscriber and have questions, please call 866-395-2929 as we have staff ready to assist you. For patrons who purchased on Ticketmaster, please call 1-800-653-8000. If you purchased from the venue box office either in person or by phone, please call 408-792-4111.



They sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.





