THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to Open Season at California Shakespeare Theater

California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) announces the fourth title of its 2020 Season at the Bruns Amphitheater: The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare.

In a change from an earlier announcement, The Comedy of Errors will open Cal Shakes' 46th season, May 27-June 15, and the West Coast Premiere of Aeschylus' The Oresteia by Ellen McLaughlin will follow, running July 8-26. The 2020 season will continue with the world premiere of 1001 Nights (A Retelling) by Leila Buck and Evren Odcikin, August 19-September 6, and conclude with Romeo y Juliet by William Shakespeare in a new bilingual adaptation by Karen Zacarías originally conceived by Karen Zacarías and Henry Godinez. This final show will run from September 23-October 1.

A rollicking and farcical tale of mistaken identity, family separation, and love-The Comedy of Errors relishes in wordplay and slapstick while exploring the eternal question of nature versus nurture.

Season packages for the four-play season are available now; single and group tickets go on sale to the public in spring 2020. Prices start at $132 for a four-play subscription, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and full-time K-12 educators.

For information or to charge tickets by phone with VISA, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express, call the Cal Shakes Box Office at 510.548.9666. Additional information and online ticketing is available at www.calshakes.org/2020.





