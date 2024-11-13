Symphony San Jose and New Ballet to Present THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Symphony San Jose will present a special collaboration with New Ballet for the 2024 holiday production of The San Jose Nutcracker, choreographed by New Ballet Founder and Director, Dalia Rawson. This unique take on the classic tale of Clara and the Nutcracker is set against the backdrop of 1905 San Jose, including its famous Electric Light Tower, and celebrates the heritage that has made Santa Clara Valley the center of innovation it is today.

The San Jose Nutcracker features New Ballet's professional dancers, students from New Ballet's American Ballet Theatre Certified training program, the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, and dancers from Los Lupeños Juvenil.

The San Jose Nutcracker takes place in San Jose at the turn of the last century. This unique production features landmarks of the era, with dazzling new scenic elements including a growing replica of the historic San Jose Light Tower and a skyline of San Jose inspired by the city in 1905. Costumes for the first act were inspired by period dolls from the History San Jose archives and the second act was inspired by our valley in the last century, carpeted in orchard blossoms and known as "The Valley of Heart's Delight.” Swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and The Sugarplum Fairy will make this holiday ballet a new favorite for the entire family.

The 2024 production of The San Jose Nutcracker features a ground-breaking collaboration between New Ballet and Symphony San Jose. Symphony San Jose General Artistic Director Robert Massey says, “This year's production of The San Jose Nutcracker represents the union of two leading arts organizations in San Jose and is something to truly celebrate. We can't wait to share the festive holiday season with New Ballet at the California Theatre this December.”

Also presented will be two performances of My Very First Nutcracker,a one-act performance ideal for families with toddlers, preschoolers, and young children. The production features the festive holiday party at which Uncle Nikola reveals his fascinating gifts. Kids will marvel at the historic San Jose Electric Light Tower rising magically above the streets of San Jose, and cheer on adorable mice and toy soldiers who compete to win a magic crown. Run time of approximately 55 minutes, also accompanied by Symphony San Jose.

Photo credit: Chris Hardy courtesy of New Ballet

