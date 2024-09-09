Symphony San Jose Opens Season With JON NAKAMATSU & THE JAZZ AGE In October

The program includes Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and works by Stravinsky and Milhaud.
The 2024-2025 season kicks off with a journey back to the “Roaring 20s.” Symphony San Jose invites attendees to walk the red carpet, celebrate with champagne, and discover why classical music was at the center of The Jazz Age.
The centerpiece of the concert is George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue (which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024.) At the piano will be Jon Nakamatsu, who will also perform Aaron Copland's jazzy, blues-inspired Piano Concerto. The concert opens and closes with two of the most famous pieces in the orchestral repertoire: George Gershwin's An American in Paris and Maurice Ravel's Boléro.
Season-opening events include a pre-show Prohibition Party with dinner, cocktails and live jazz. And an after-concert dessert reception with musicians and guest artists.
Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 2:30pm
The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.
George Gershwin: An American in Paris
Aaron Copland: Piano Concerto
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (100th Anniversary)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro
Videos