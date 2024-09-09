Symphony San Jose Opens Season With JON NAKAMATSU & THE JAZZ AGE In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024-2025 season kicks off with a journey back to the “Roaring 20s.” Symphony San Jose invites attendees to walk the red carpet, celebrate with champagne, and discover why classical music was at the center of The Jazz Age.

The centerpiece of the concert is George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue (which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024.) At the piano will be Jon Nakamatsu, who will also perform Aaron Copland's jazzy, blues-inspired Piano Concerto. The concert opens and closes with two of the most famous pieces in the orchestral repertoire: George Gershwin's An American in Paris and Maurice Ravel's Boléro.

Season-opening events include a pre-show Prohibition Party with dinner, cocktails and live jazz. And an after-concert dessert reception with musicians and guest artists.

JON NAKAMATSU & THE JAZZ AGE

Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 2:30pm

The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

THE PROGRAM:

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Aaron Copland: Piano Concerto

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (100th Anniversary)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro

