Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY Comes to South Bay Musical Theatre in 2022

South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) has announced the complete cast and creative team for COMPANY, the TonyÂ® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth.

The show will return to the Saratoga Civic Theater for the first time since it debuted there in 1999. COMPANY will be directed by Vinh G. Nguyen, with choreography by Michael Saenz, music direction by Joseph Kelly, and vocal direction by Anita Carey. COMPANY performs from January 29 - February 19, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $24 - $54. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $24 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

"We are honored to Present Company as a tribute to Sondheim's incredible influence and lasting legacy," said Executive Director Sara K. Dean. "COMPANY was groundbreaking when it premiered in 1971, altering forever the traditional style of musical theatre. The story is still relevant today, especially after our time 'together apart', examining relationships in a society becoming increasingly isolated."

From the late, great Stephen Sondheim, musical theatre's most renowned composer, COMPANY is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and winner of six TonyÂ® Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Book (by George Furth). Originally debuting on Broadway 50 years ago-and now back in a reimagined revival that is running concurrently with the SBMT production-COMPANY is a mature, intelligent, and touchingly funny look at relationships, vulnerability, and "being alive." The show features many of Sondheim's best-known, award-winning songs, including "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side by Side," and the title song.



The cast of COMPANY includes Vince Ricco as "Robert," Emily Acosta as "Sarah," Benjamin Hatch as "Harry," Kimberly Kay as "Susan," Justin Kerekes as "Peter," Amy Elizabeth Young as "Jenny," James M. Jones as "David," Sarah Thermond as "Amy," Ted Sclavos as "Paul," Grace ColÃ³n as "Joanne," Michael Paul Hirsch as "Larry," Lauren Jiang as "April," ChlÃ¶e Angst as "Marta," Francesca Cipponeri as "Kathy," and Lauren Berling, Cordelia Larsen, Leo Lopez, Don Nguyen, and Alison Starr as Understudies.

In addition to Mr. Nguyen, Mr. Saenz, Mr. Kelly, and Ms. Carey, the creative team for COMPANY includes Christopher Morton (Stage Manager), Y. Sharon Peng (Costume, Hair and Makeup Designer), Ed Hunter (Lighting Designer), Patricia Bilello (Props Designer), Brett Carlson (Set Designer), Angela Yeung and Dan Singletary (Co-Sound Designers), Trishla Dedhia, Anastasia Helfinstein, and Braden Taylor (Assistant State Managers), Stacy Levin (Intimacy Director), Dave Leon (Casting Consultant), Doug Hughes (Marketing Director), Laura Millar (Dramaturg), Patti Reed (Production Manager), and Sara K. Dean (Producer).

SBMT's 2021-2022 season will continue with an original Valentine's Eve concert called BROADWAY IN LOVE (February 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.), concluding with the timeless classic ON THE TOWN (May 14 - June 4, 2022). More information is available at www.SouthBayMT.com