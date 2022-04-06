South Bay Musical Theatre Presents ON THE TOWN in May

South Bay Musical Theatre has announced the complete cast and creative team for ON THE TOWN, the energetic WWII-era musical comedy featuring music by Leonard Bernstein with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Based on an idea by Jerome Robbins, SBMT's production of ON THE TOWN will be directed and co-choreographed by Janie Scott, with co-choreography provided by Zendrex Llado and musical/vocal direction by Catherine Snider. ON THE TOWN runs from May 14 - June 4, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $24 - $54. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $24 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

"Like a postcard from the past, ON THE TOWN is a joyful and exuberant journey into New York City in 1943," says SBMT Executive Artistic Director Sara K. Dean. "We hope audiences will escape into this timeless tale of love and adventure. The show has everything: glorious music, sweeping dance segments, a taxi, a dinosaur, the subway, a trip to Coney Island and a fiercely talented company."



"If you love high-energy, feel-good, zany musicals, you'll absolutely love ON THE TOWN," says Director Janie Scott. "We are blessed with an exuberant and dazzling cast, eye-catching sets and costumes, classic tunes like 'New York, New York,' and plenty of laughs. Don't miss it!"

"Jubilant... this merry mating dance of a musical feels as fresh as first sunlight... Bernstein's score belongs equally to heaven and earth."

- Ben Brantley, The New York Times

"Exuberant... dazzling... It's simply a helluva show."

- Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

"Gorgeous...will leave you both exhilarated and haunted...great musical theater."

- Elysa Gardner, USA Today

Combine a soaring Leonard Bernstein score, witty lyrics by Comden and Green, and a sweet tale about Three Sailors grabbing 24 hours of shore leave in New York City before being deployed overseas, and you get an American classic that is renowned for its timeless exuberance. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, ON THE TOWN is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. It features the seductively upbeat "I Can Cook, Too;" the melancholically beautiful ballad, "Lonely Town;" and that most beloved of toe-tapping tunes, "New York, New York."

The principal cast of ON THE TOWN includes Lysander Abadia as "Gabey," Michael Saenz as "Chip," David J. Kautz as "Ozzie," Francesca Cipponeri as "Ivy Smith," Catherine Traceski as "Hildy," Marie Finch as "Claire," Kayvon Kordestani as "Madame Dilly," Mark Robinson as "Judge Pitkin," and Rhona McFadyen as "Lucy Schmeeler."

The Ensemble of ON THE TOWN includes Kyle Arrouzet, Emery Ronan Bacon, Christine Baker, Peter Bullen, Gabriela Crolla, Chloe Diepenbrock, Lindsey Duran, Jessica Ellithorpe, Ethan Glasman, Ruth Godbey, Megan Griffin, Anthony Howard-Erevia, Glenn Howard-Erevia, Tim Huang, Edward Im, Kate Mathseon ("Claire Understudy"), David Mister, Jackson Paddock, Braden Taylor, Natalie To, David Truong, and Jennifer Yuan.

In addition to Ms. Scott, Mr. Llado and Ms. Snider, the creative and production team for ON THE TOWN includes Philip Jacke (Stage Manager), Meghan Anderson (Co-Assistant Stage Manager), Anastasia Helfinstein (Co-Assistant Stage Manager), Patricia Billelo (Costume Co-Designer & Props Designer), Sarah Cloward (Costume Designer), Courtney Kendall (Associate Costume Designer), Christine Ormseth (Hair & Makeup Designer), Michael G. Muñoz (Lighting Designer), Chris Beer (Projection Coordinator), Heather Kenyon (Set Designer), Dan Singletary (Sound Designer & Dinosaur Wrangler), Laura Millar (Program Manager & Dramaturg), Kama Belloni (Development & Patron Manager), Jeffrey Henson (Facilities Director), Diane Hughes (House Manager & Box Office), Doug Hughes (Marketing & Social Media Director), Patti Reed (Production Manager), Kevin Davies (Technical Director), and Sara K. Dean (Executive Artistic Director).

ON THE TOWN has a running time of 2 hours and 40 minutes, including a brief intermission.

2022-2023 season will be announced at the group's annual Members Meeting on May 21. More information is available at www.SouthBayMT.com

Photo credit: Dave Lepori