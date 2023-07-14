Single Tickets For All San Francisco Symphony 2023–24 Season Concerts Go On Sale Saturday, July 15

Single tickets for the San Francisco Symphony’s 2023–24 season go on sale Saturday, July 15 starting 10am via the Davies Symphony Hall box office and will be available online and via phone beginning 12pm the same day. For the full 2023–24 concert schedule, please refer to the 2023-24 Season Calendar. To learn more about the 2023–24 season, read the Season Announcement press release.

Opening Night Gala and All San Francisco concerts

Program details have been announced for the San Francisco Symphony’s Opening Night Gala concert on September 22 and All San Francisco concert on September 23. Both performances feature Esa-Pekka Salonen leading the San Francisco Symphony in a program interweaving music and technology. Richard Strauss’s picaresque Don Juan opens the program, followed by Gustav Mahler’s Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring baritone Simon Keenlyside. The program also includes Anders Hillborg’s Rap Notes, with live rappers squaring off against artificial intelligence-generated verse in a piece highlighting both human creativity and technological prowess. Salonen and the Orchestra close the program with Maurice Ravel’s captivating and hypnotic Boléro.

All Opening Night Gala tickets include a preconcert lobby reception with sparkling wine and light bites. For an elevated experience, patrons can reserve a Gala Dinner package. Visit sfsymphony.org/gala for more information.

Newly added concerts

The San Francisco Symphony added two special events to its 2023–24 season lineup:

On April 14, Patti LuPone returns to the Davies Symphony Hall stage for the first time since 2019, performing in concert in “Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes,” a brand-new show she calls her “personal musical memoir.” Performing with Ms. LuPone is her longtime musical director Joseph Thalken. The concert is directed by Scott Wittman. The San Francisco Symphony does not appear in this presentation.

On May 31 and June 1, the San Francisco Symphony and AWR Music Productions present Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY. Arnie Roth conducts the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus in music by composer Nobuo Uematsu and others while HD video from FINAL FANTASY game developers SQUARE ENIX is projected onto a large screen above the stage at Davies Symphony Hall.

2023 Holidays with the Symphony lineup

The San Francisco Symphony holiday lineup features nine newly added holiday programs. December 5–6, Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo performs their unique take on The Nutcracker with the San Francisco Symphony, led by conductor Ming Luke. A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández returns December 10 (performed without the San Francisco Symphony). The Colors of Christmas takes place December 13–14, featuring vocalists Oleta Adams, Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, and additional special guests, performing alongside the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir. Festive favorite Holiday Gaiety, co-emceed by conductor Edwin Outwater and drag icon Peaches Christ, returns for its sixth year on December 15. The program features special guests including vocalist Dylan Mulvaney, mezzo-soprano and aerialist Nikola Printz, Sister Roma from The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. Holiday Brass, conducted by Edwin Outwater and featuring members of the SF Symphony brass, percussion, and timpani sections, returns December 20. December 20–23, the Symphony presents A Charlie Brown Christmas—Live!, conducted by Lawrence Loh and featuring the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and a cast of actors and dancers.

The holiday season also includes screenings of three holiday-inspired films, featuring the San Francisco Symphony performing the score live to picture as the films are projected onto a large screen above the stage. On November 30 and December 1, Sarah Hicks conducts the San Francisco Symphony in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring music by Danny Elfman. On December 16, Thiago Tiberio conducts the SF Symphony in Richard Curtis’ Love Actually with music by Craig Armstrong in celebration of the film’s 20-year anniversary, and on December 22–23, Joshua Gersen conducts the Orchestra with the Pacific Boychoir and Ragazzi Boys Choir in Chris Columbus’s Home Alone with music by John Williams.

These programs join the holiday performances that were previously announced, including Audra McDonald and the San Francisco Symphony (November 29); Deck the Hall (December 3); Handel’s Messiah with conductor Jonathan Cohen, vocal soloists, and the SF Symphony Chorus (December 8–9); and the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra’s annual performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf (December 10).

Additional program updates

The following additional program updates have been made to the 2023–24 Season Calendar:

October 19 & 21–22, soprano Angel Blue joins Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony for Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Blue joins mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass Dashon Burton, who were previously announced.

November 17–18, Igor Stravinsky’s Octet replaces the world premiere of Terry Riley’s City Lights: Aquatic Park. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Riley is not able to finish the composition at this time. The program also includes the San Francisco Symphony’s first performances of Gabriella Smith’s organ concerto, Breathing Forests (2021), featuring organist James McVinnie, and Steven Stucky’s arrangement of Stravinsky’s Les Noces with soprano Lauren Snouffer, mezzo-soprano Kayleigh Decker, tenor Paul Appleby, and bass David Soar. These performances of Les Noces also feature animated shorts by Hillary Leben in the San Francisco Symphony’s second collaboration with the artist.

The updated listing also includes complete programming for the San Francisco Symphony’s Chamber Series at Davies Symphony Hall and Gunn Theater at the Legion of Honor, as well as programming for the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra’s 2023–24 season.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all individual concerts in the 2023–24 San Francisco Symphony season can be purchased starting 10am on Saturday, July 15 via the Davies Symphony Hall box office located on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco, and will be available online via sfsymphony.org or by calling the Davies Symphony Hall box office at 415-864-6000 beginning 12pm the same day. Patrons have the option to save up to 25% over single tickets when selecting any 3 concerts from the 2023–24 season as part of a Compose Your Own subscription package.