Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Immersive A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Montalvo Arts

Silicon Valley Shakespeare will return to Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga with its spellbinding and roving production of A Christmas Carol, promising to bring joy and festive cheer to audiences of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited to go back to the Montalvo Arts Center for a second year," said SVS Executive Director Annalisa Tkacheff. "Our production of A Christmas Carol has become a beloved tradition for us and SVS patrons alike. The power and draw of the Dickensian classic are evidenced by the return of artists who join SVS anew this season and SVS supporters who plan to see the show for a third consecutive year-assuming they can snag a ticket!"

This unique staging of A Christmas Carol, adapted by South Bay Area's celebrated theatre artist, Richard Orlando, takes audiences back in time with Scrooge as he travels through space and time in a truly immersive way, with stops through the national historical landmark "Villa Montalvo," the John McLaren-designed gardens and grounds, and other special nooks and crannies not ordinarily available for public access.

"Montalvo is so excited to bring Silicon Valley Shakespeare back for another year of this wonderfully creative production," said Montalvo Arts Center Executive Director Angela McConnell. "Our board and donors are so supportive of this important and lovely partnership!"

The production stars Kyle Smith as Ebenezer Scrooge, celebrating his third year in the role. Joining him are Sydney Harmon, Ariana Yasmine Khan, Tonya Mara, Guillermo Morales, Erin Southard, Alika Spencer, and Alliana Lili Yang, all returning to reprise and shine as new characters. Jeff Kramer-founder of ComedySportz San Jose-will portray the iconic Marley for a second year.

The 2022 and 2023 runs of A Christmas Carol sold out before opening night, so audiences are encouraged to buy tickets early, available now at svshakespeare.org/carol. SVS' production of A Christmas Carol is directed by SVS Artistic Director Angie Higgins and SVS Resident Dramaturg Doll Piccotto.

The Sunday, December 8th matinee is non-roving, to be performed in Montalvo's Carriage House Theatre. And the Thursday, December 12th performance will be ASL-interpreted.

Pictured (l to r): Jeff Kramer and Kyle Smith (Photo by Evelyn Huynh)

Comments