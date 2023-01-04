Shotgun Players Announce Final Extension of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Announces Through February 25

Due to unprecedented demand, Shotgun Players has extended their smash-hit production of Dave Malloy's Tony Award-winning hit through February 25, 2023. The show must close on February 25, so audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets before the show is completely sold out through the end of the run.

Shotgun Players has also added a masked matinee on Sunday, February 12 at 5pm, at which the audience will be required to remain masked throughout the performance. They have also added a third live-stream performance on Friday, January 20 at 8pm PDT.

Written by celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy, this electropop opera is based upon a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

The Ashby Stage has been transformed into a 19th century Russian nightclub, with cabaret tables, Russian vodka, and an immersive and unforgettable theatrical experience. Shotgun Players is offering a free drink voucher to anyone arriving in a 19th century Russian costume, including waistcoats, breeches, empire waist gowns, faux fur hats and stoles, and embroidered coats. Shotgun Players offers an inspiration board online at shotgunplayers.org.

Dave Malloy wrote Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, and the musical is co-directed by Patrick Dooley with co-direction and choreography by Erin Mei-Ling Stuart, with musical direction by Daniel Alley, stage management by Heather Kelly-Laws, and assistant stage management by Kathryn Gubler. Set design by Nina Ball, property design by Peet Cocke, assistant choreography by Eric Garcia, intimacy choreography by Natalie Greene, sound design and sound engineering by Michael Kelly, fight direction by Dave Maier, music supervision by David Möschler, assistant costume design and wardrobe supervision by Ashley Renee, lighting design by Weili Shi, and costume design by Jasmine Milan Williams. The Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 team also welcomes two 2022 Make a Difference (M.A.D.) Fellows to the production: Micaela Kieko Sinclair, scenic design fellow, Kaitlin Weinstein, costume design fellow, Lee Garber-Patel, costume design observer, and Mimi Tempestt, marketing and outreach fellow.

The musical features Angel Adedokun, Christian Arteaga, Danielle Cheiken, Jacqueline Dennis, Albert Hodge, Michelle Ianiro, James Mayagoitia, Roeen Nooran, Veronica Renner, Nick Rodrigues, and Weston Scott.

