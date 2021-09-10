ShadowLight Productions Announces Balinese Shadow Theater

San Francisco's ShadowLight Productions (Larry Reed, Founder & Artistic Director and Caryl Kientz, Managing Director) is pleased to announce the full schedule of upcoming in-person Wayang Bali Balinese Shadow Theater performances for fall 2021:

Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Noe Valley Town Square

3861 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114

(On 24th St. between Vicksburg and Sanchez)

FREE - All Ages

Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

SF International Arts Festival

Fort Mason Parade Ground (Pope Rd. at Funston), San Francisco, CA 94109

Tickets $16 - $20 available here.

Saturday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Corin Courtyard, just north of the Vanderhoef Studio Theatre

(1 Shields Avenue, Corner of Mrak Hall Drive and Old Davis Road, Davis, CA 95616)

Mondavi Center, UC Davis Campus, Davis CA

FREE - All Ages

For more information, click here.

ALL EVENTS ARE OUTSIDE. Please dress appropriately. Bring blankets, chairs or pillows. Bring a picnic, if you wish! For more information visit www.shadowlight.org.

The creative team includes Larry Reed (dalang, or shadowmaster), Carla Fabrizio, Lisa Gold, Paul Miller, Sarah Willner (ShadowLight Gamelan musicians), Katie Harrell (Vocalist) and Fred C. Riley III (Assistant).

"I am excited to perform again locally, after a long hiatus," said Founder & Artistic Director Larry Reed. "Our group will be performing an episode of the Indian Mahabharata myth cycle in the Balinese Shadow Theater style with live gamelan music. I began to study this form many years ago, when I was still in my 20's. I have decided, as a tribute to my teacher, to go back to the first story I ever learned. The main characters all speak an ancient language, which is translated by servants and clowns into the language of the audience. The comic figures are charged with bringing these age old stories into alignment with modern times. Demons, gods, heavenly creatures, and all sorts of humanity are featured in these myths. The challenge as a performer is to find all of these beings within oneself, and to bring them to life. The Balinese consider performances as nourishment for the soul. The goal of a shadow play is to restore the balance of good and evil in the world at large and the world within."