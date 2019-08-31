Santa Cruz Actors' Theatre Presents Stephen Sondheim Musical COMPANY

Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre, who brings the community the annual sold-out 8 Tens @ Eight Short Play Festival, concludes their 2019 season with Stephen Sondheim's award winning musical Company. Directed by Andrew Ceglio and musical direction by Daniel Goldsmith, the production opens September 27 and plays through October 13 at the Center Stage Theater in downtown Santa Cruz.

Through a series of vignettes, Company tells the story of Robert, a New York bachelor, who learns about the perils and pleasures of love, marriage, dating, and divorce from his married friends, all linked by a celebration for Robert's 35th birthday.

Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and Best Book by George Furth.

Actors' Theatre spins a contemporary take on the iconic musical about life, love, marriage, and the quest to find what makes one happy. "Conceptually, the depth of the story and richness of Sondheim's score will be subtlety supported by the exploration of our modern day connections through the use of our social technology," states director Andrew Ceglio.

Actors' Theatre's is thrilled to present their first musical production, ushered in by the talented Andrew Ceglio as director (a Cabrillo Stage favorite for many years), and Daniel Goldsmith as musical director (seen this summer conducting the pit orchestra for Cabrillo Stage's Into The Woods). The powerhouse cast includes such local favorites as Bobby Marchessault as Robert and a 13-member supporting cast that includes Lori Rivera, Melissa Harrison, David Jackson, Sarah Kauffman, and Mike Stark - to name a few.

"Audiences will want to come and see this production because regardless of any concept a director like myself can present, it is in essence a story about universal human connections, the love we find, the love we lose, and how we define ourselves as individuals," adds Ceglio.

What: Actors' Theatre presents COMPANY

When: September 27 - October 13, 2019

Fridays - Saturdays @ 8 PM | Sunday Matinees @ 3 PM

FREE POST-SHOW DISCUSSION after the matinee on Sunday, September 29

Where: Center Street Theater, 1001 Center Street, Santa Cruz

Tickets: $32 General | $29 Senior/Student

purchase at www.sccat.org or www.brownpapertickets.com

More Info: www.sccat.org





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You