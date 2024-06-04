San Jose Stage Company to Host 28th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Jose Stage Company will present its iconic MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! fundraising event set for Monday, June 24th, 2024 at The Stage. The evening will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 5:00 pm, followed by a performance at 7:00 pm.

Sponsorships and tickets are available online at www.thestage.org.



San José Mayor Matt Mahan to Take The Stage as Guest Host of MONDAY NIGHT LIVE!



Recognized as the “Must Be There” event of the year, MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! will be hosted by San José Mayor Matt Mahan and features community leaders and political heavyweights in an evening of fun, fantasy, and fiction. Known for his dynamic leadership and commitment to the community, Mayor Mahan brings charisma, humor, and insight to the event. Mayor Mahan expressed his excitement, by stating, “This event is a unique blend of politics and entertainment, showcasing the vibrant spirit of San Jose. I am honored to be part of it.”

This year's event will also feature special guest Michael Van Every, a prominent community leader who will serve as the fundraising chair. Van Every is renowned for his significant contributions to the community and his dedication to supporting the arts. Expressing his enthusiasm, Michael Van Every stated, “I am proud to support San Jose Stage Company and this stalwart event that has become a San Jose tradition in local politics. It's always fun to have fun, and that’s what Monday Night Live is all about – politics and fun!”



Join us MONDAY, JUNE 24th, 2024 for the 28th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! fundraiser, supporting San Jose Stage Company “The Stage” as it continues to provide powerful, provocative, and profound programming to its community. This sell-out event is a riotous political mash-up that benefits The Stage while revealing the hidden talents of our community leaders and elected officials. Make reservations early to save yourself a seat in the live studio audience!



Ticket Information



Individual tickets are on-sale now for $150 at www.thestage.org/tickets.



Comments