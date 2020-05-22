San Jose Stage Co. Announces Virtual Series BEYOND THE BOARDS

San Jose Stage Company has announced BEYOND THE BOARDS, a virtual series of conversations between the company's Artistic Director, Randall King and leading artists in the community and beyond.

These weekly chats will take you behind the scenes of the powerful, provocative, and profound work you see at The Stage. Through these discussions we hope to give you an in-depth look at the creative process and how these important collaborations contribute to shaping our communities and the "New American Theatre. Featured artists will include L. Peter Callender, Howard Swain, Herbert Siguenza, Julian Lopez-Morillas, Judith Miller, and Ray Yeates. Segments will be available Thursday, May 28, 2020 at www.thestage.org/beyond-the-boards.

As a not-for-profit, professional theatre company, San Jose Stage's work is possible because of the generous support from patrons like you.

Your support helps to: EMPLOY over 150+ Bay Area theatre artists, support our ENGAGEMENT of an audience of over 30,000, create new and INNOVATIVE work, and provide audiences the highest QUALITY theatre experiences.

All arts organizations across the Bay Area are heavily impacted by COVID-19 and The Stage is no exception.

i??Please consider making a donation to support our efforts in continuing to bring powerful, provocative, and profound theatre to the Bay Area and beyond. To make a donation, please visit https://www.thestage.org/donate/.

Due to current health advisories regarding COVID-19, the company has postponed its upcoming productions of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-Winner AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY and Sam Shepard's THE TOOTH OF CRIME to later this year.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You